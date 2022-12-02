Close menu
League Two
StevenageStevenage19:45BarrowBarrow
Venue: Lamex Stadium, England

Stevenage v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Ashby-Hammond
  • 2Wildin
  • 6Sweeney
  • 5Piergianni
  • 20Earley
  • 17Gilbey
  • 4Reeves
  • 10Campbell
  • 11Roberts
  • 9Norris
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 1Chapman
  • 3Clark
  • 8Taylor
  • 14Smith
  • 16Read
  • 24Amoo
  • 32Rose

Barrow

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Farman
  • 21Warren
  • 25Ray
  • 6Canavan
  • 3Brough
  • 14Neal
  • 13White
  • 34Whitfield
  • 9Waters
  • 11Kay
  • 10Gordon

Substitutes

  • 8Nwabuokei
  • 12Lillis
  • 16Foley
  • 20Kenlock
  • 26Bennett
  • 35Stevens
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient19143230121845
2Stevenage19124326161040
3Northampton19115334201438
4Barrow1911172719834
5Bradford199642617933
6Carlisle1988330201032
7Swindon198742419531
8Mansfield199372726130
9Salford198472018228
10Doncaster198472325-228
11Walsall197662317627
12Tranmere197571916326
13Wimbledon197572424026
14Stockport197482422225
15Crewe186751720-325
16Grimsby186662018224
17Sutton United196491725-822
18Newport1954101822-419
19Crawley194692030-1018
20Harrogate1944112029-916
21Rochdale1943121325-1215
22Colchester1935111726-914
23Gillingham19289621-1514
24Hartlepool1926111634-1812
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC