Ipswich Town v Fleetwood Town

IpswichIpswich Town19:45FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|19
|13
|4
|2
|39
|22
|17
|43
|2
|Ipswich
|19
|12
|5
|2
|38
|19
|19
|41
|3
|Sheff Wed
|19
|12
|4
|3
|35
|16
|19
|40
|4
|Peterborough
|19
|10
|1
|8
|34
|23
|11
|31
|5
|Bolton
|18
|9
|4
|5
|21
|15
|6
|31
|6
|Barnsley
|18
|9
|3
|6
|23
|15
|8
|30
|7
|Portsmouth
|17
|7
|8
|2
|26
|18
|8
|29
|8
|Derby
|18
|8
|5
|5
|23
|16
|7
|29
|9
|Lincoln City
|18
|6
|8
|4
|21
|21
|0
|26
|10
|Port Vale
|19
|7
|5
|7
|21
|28
|-7
|26
|11
|Exeter
|19
|7
|4
|8
|31
|29
|2
|25
|12
|Wycombe
|19
|7
|4
|8
|25
|24
|1
|25
|13
|Oxford Utd
|19
|6
|6
|7
|25
|21
|4
|24
|14
|Charlton
|19
|5
|9
|5
|30
|27
|3
|24
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|19
|6
|6
|7
|30
|33
|-3
|24
|16
|Shrewsbury
|19
|6
|5
|8
|17
|21
|-4
|23
|17
|Fleetwood
|19
|4
|10
|5
|20
|19
|1
|22
|18
|Cheltenham
|18
|6
|4
|8
|15
|21
|-6
|22
|19
|Accrington
|19
|5
|5
|9
|19
|30
|-11
|20
|20
|Cambridge
|19
|6
|2
|11
|18
|30
|-12
|20
|21
|MK Dons
|18
|4
|2
|12
|17
|28
|-11
|14
|22
|Burton
|19
|3
|5
|11
|25
|40
|-15
|14
|23
|Morecambe
|19
|2
|8
|9
|15
|30
|-15
|14
|24
|Forest Green
|19
|3
|5
|11
|16
|38
|-22
|14
