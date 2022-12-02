Bolton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers

BoltonBolton Wanderers19:45Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 2Jones
- 18Toal
- 6Johnston
- 21Bradley
- 16Morley
- 25Thomason
- 30Beck
- 17Afolayan
- 24Kachunga
- 9Bödvarsson
Substitutes
- 4Williams
- 7Sadlier
- 8Sheehan
- 10Charles
- 11Bakayoko
- 14Iredale
- 20Lee
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Belshaw
- 37Thomas
- 2Connolly
- 17Gibson
- 7Sinclair
- 14Rossiter
- 6Finley
- 20Clarke
- 21Evans
- 40Coburn
- 10Collins
Substitutes
- 5Kilgour
- 9Marquis
- 22Saunders
- 23McCormick
- 25Whelan
- 28Gibbons
- 32Jaakkola
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
Match report to follow.