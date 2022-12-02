Close menu
League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers19:45Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, England

Bolton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 2Jones
  • 18Toal
  • 6Johnston
  • 21Bradley
  • 16Morley
  • 25Thomason
  • 30Beck
  • 17Afolayan
  • 24Kachunga
  • 9Bödvarsson

Substitutes

  • 4Williams
  • 7Sadlier
  • 8Sheehan
  • 10Charles
  • 11Bakayoko
  • 14Iredale
  • 20Lee

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 37Thomas
  • 2Connolly
  • 17Gibson
  • 7Sinclair
  • 14Rossiter
  • 6Finley
  • 20Clarke
  • 21Evans
  • 40Coburn
  • 10Collins

Substitutes

  • 5Kilgour
  • 9Marquis
  • 22Saunders
  • 23McCormick
  • 25Whelan
  • 28Gibbons
  • 32Jaakkola
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth19134239221743
2Ipswich19125238191941
3Sheff Wed19124335161940
4Peterborough19101834231131
5Bolton189452115631
6Barnsley189362315830
7Portsmouth177822618829
8Derby188552316729
9Lincoln City186842121026
10Port Vale197572128-726
11Exeter197483129225
12Wycombe197482524125
13Oxford Utd196672521424
14Charlton195953027324
15Bristol Rovers196673033-324
16Shrewsbury196581721-423
17Fleetwood1941052019122
18Cheltenham186481521-622
19Accrington195591930-1120
20Cambridge1962111830-1220
21MK Dons1842121728-1114
22Burton1935112540-1514
23Morecambe192891530-1514
24Forest Green1935111638-2214
View full League One table

