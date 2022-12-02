Close menu
League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:45Port ValePort Vale
Venue: Home Park, England

Plymouth Argyle v Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Cooper
  • 5Wilson
  • 21Lonwijk
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 4Houghton
  • 20Randell
  • 17Mumba
  • 19Whittaker
  • 11Ennis
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 7Butcher
  • 10Mayor
  • 14Miller
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 22Galloway
  • 25Burton
  • 48Issaka

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Stevens
  • 6Smith
  • 3Jones
  • 5Hall
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 10Conlon
  • 11Benning
  • 26Butterworth
  • 19Massey
  • 9Wilson

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 2Cass
  • 15Forrester
  • 17Holden
  • 21Odubeko
  • 23Pett
  • 33Politic
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth19134239221743
2Ipswich19125238191941
3Sheff Wed19124335161940
4Peterborough19101834231131
5Bolton189452115631
6Barnsley189362315830
7Portsmouth177822618829
8Derby188552316729
9Lincoln City186842121026
10Port Vale197572128-726
11Exeter197483129225
12Wycombe197482524125
13Oxford Utd196672521424
14Charlton195953027324
15Bristol Rovers196673033-324
16Shrewsbury196581721-423
17Fleetwood1941052019122
18Cheltenham186481521-622
19Accrington195591930-1120
20Cambridge1962111830-1220
21MK Dons1842121728-1114
22Burton1935112540-1514
23Morecambe192891530-1514
24Forest Green1935111638-2214
