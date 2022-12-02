Plymouth Argyle v Port Vale

PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:45Port ValePort Vale
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Cooper
- 5Wilson
- 21Lonwijk
- 3Gillesphey
- 8Edwards
- 4Houghton
- 20Randell
- 17Mumba
- 19Whittaker
- 11Ennis
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 7Butcher
- 10Mayor
- 14Miller
- 16Cosgrove
- 22Galloway
- 25Burton
- 48Issaka
Port Vale
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 25Stevens
- 6Smith
- 3Jones
- 5Hall
- 7Worrall
- 8Garrity
- 10Conlon
- 11Benning
- 26Butterworth
- 19Massey
- 9Wilson
Substitutes
- 1Stone
- 2Cass
- 15Forrester
- 17Holden
- 21Odubeko
- 23Pett
- 33Politic
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match report to follow.