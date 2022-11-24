Benfica Women v Rosengård Women

Attempt missed. Pauleta (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Line-ups
Benfica Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 66Campos Costa
- 7Cantuário da Silva
- 3Silva Seiça
- 15da Silva Costa
- 19Silva Amado
- 21Domínguez Encinas
- 16Ucheibe
- 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
- 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
- 77Manjenje Nogueira SilvaBooked at 30mins
- 20Lacasse
Substitutes
- 1Talbert
- 4Garcia Rebelo
- 6Martins Faria
- 8da Silva Cintra
- 9Silva Sobrinho
- 11Negrão
- 13Sousa Alves
- 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
- 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
- 33Pintassilgo
- 39Vilão Dias
- 71da Silva
Rosengård Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Micah
- 6Öling
- 28Schmidt
- 3Arnardóttir
- 15Wik
- 20Persson
- 4AyindeBooked at 26mins
- 29Holdt
- 19Bredgaard
- 9Kullashi
- 22Schough
Substitutes
- 7Brown
- 13Thøgersen
- 21Lundin
- 23Sanders
- 24Kristell
- 27Chmielinski
- 30Polozen
- 40Sprung
- Referee:
- Volha Tsiareshka
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt missed. Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Valéria (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kika Nazareth.
Offside, Rosengård Women. Jessica Wik tries a through ball, but Loreta Kullashi is caught offside.
Offside, Benfica Women. Kika Nazareth tries a through ball, but Jéssica Silva is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Benfica Women 1, Rosengård Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Benfica Women 1, Rosengård Women 0.
Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Mia Persson.
Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Halimatu Ayinde.
Attempt blocked. Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jéssica Silva.
Offside, Benfica Women. Carole Costa tries a through ball, but Cloé Lacasse is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Olivia Schough (Rosengård Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivia Holdt.
Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Bianca Schmidt.
Attempt blocked. Pauleta (Benfica Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cloé Lacasse.
Offside, Benfica Women. Catarina Amado tries a through ball, but Kika Nazareth is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Olivia Holdt (Rosengård Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sofie Bredgaard.
Foul by Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women).
Olivia Holdt (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women).
Jessica Wik (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.