Women's Champions League - Group D
Benfica WomenBenfica Women1Rosengård WomenRosengård Women0

Benfica Women v Rosengård Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Benfica Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 66Campos Costa
  • 7Cantuário da Silva
  • 3Silva Seiça
  • 15da Silva Costa
  • 19Silva Amado
  • 21Domínguez Encinas
  • 16Ucheibe
  • 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
  • 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
  • 77Manjenje Nogueira SilvaBooked at 30mins
  • 20Lacasse

Substitutes

  • 1Talbert
  • 4Garcia Rebelo
  • 6Martins Faria
  • 8da Silva Cintra
  • 9Silva Sobrinho
  • 11Negrão
  • 13Sousa Alves
  • 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
  • 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
  • 33Pintassilgo
  • 39Vilão Dias
  • 71da Silva

Rosengård Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Micah
  • 6Öling
  • 28Schmidt
  • 3Arnardóttir
  • 15Wik
  • 20Persson
  • 4AyindeBooked at 26mins
  • 29Holdt
  • 19Bredgaard
  • 9Kullashi
  • 22Schough

Substitutes

  • 7Brown
  • 13Thøgersen
  • 21Lundin
  • 23Sanders
  • 24Kristell
  • 27Chmielinski
  • 30Polozen
  • 40Sprung
Referee:
Volha Tsiareshka

Match Stats

Home TeamBenfica WomenAway TeamRosengård Women
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pauleta (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Valéria (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kika Nazareth.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Rosengård Women. Jessica Wik tries a through ball, but Loreta Kullashi is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Benfica Women. Kika Nazareth tries a through ball, but Jéssica Silva is caught offside.

  6. Second Half

    Second Half begins Benfica Women 1, Rosengård Women 0.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, Benfica Women 1, Rosengård Women 0.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Mia Persson.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Halimatu Ayinde.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jéssica Silva.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Benfica Women. Carole Costa tries a through ball, but Cloé Lacasse is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Olivia Schough (Rosengård Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivia Holdt.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Bianca Schmidt.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pauleta (Benfica Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cloé Lacasse.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Benfica Women. Catarina Amado tries a through ball, but Kika Nazareth is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Olivia Holdt (Rosengård Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sofie Bredgaard.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women).

  18. Post update

    Olivia Holdt (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women).

  20. Post update

    Jessica Wik (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women3300110119
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines31115144
3Real Madrid Femenino31112204
4Vllaznia Femra3003015-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies32107167
2Roma Femminile32106427
3St. Pölten Women310248-43
4Slavia Prague Women300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women32108267
2Juventus Femminile31203125
3Lyon Féminines311156-14
4Zürich Women300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino3300161159
2FC Bayern München Ladies320156-16
3Benfica Women3102312-93
4Rosengård Women300327-50
View full Women's Champions League tables

