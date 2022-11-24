Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group C
Zürich WomenZürich Women0Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines1

Zürich Women v Lyon Féminines

Women's Football

Line-ups

Zürich Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Friedli
  • 11Riesen
  • 8Stierli
  • 26Vetterlein
  • 4Pando
  • 17Piubel
  • 9Markou
  • 15Rey
  • 2Mégroz
  • 20Humm
  • 24Dubs

Substitutes

  • 5Bernauer
  • 6Wos
  • 7Pilgrim
  • 10Pinther
  • 16Enz
  • 19Egli
  • 21Romero
  • 23Schärz
  • 25Schefer
  • 31Bollmann

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Endler
  • 23Cayman
  • 18Sombath
  • 3Renard
  • 5Morroni
  • 26Horan
  • 9Le Sommer
  • 17van de Donk
  • 20Cascarino
  • 24Bruun
  • 28Malard

Substitutes

  • 2Jauréna
  • 4Bacha
  • 10Marozsán
  • 19Sylla
  • 21Gilles
  • 25Benyahia
  • 27Becho
  • 30Paljevic
  • 31Bahlouli
  • 37Mendy
  • 40Holmgren
Referee:
Angelika Söder

Match Stats

Home TeamZürich WomenAway TeamLyon Féminines
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home1
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines).

  3. Post update

    Laura Vetterlein (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Lyon Féminines. Eugénie Le Sommer tries a through ball, but Signe Bruun is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Signe Bruun.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Zürich Women. Naomi Mégroz tries a through ball, but Marion Rey is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines).

  8. Post update

    Naomi Mégroz (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eleni Markou (Zürich Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Seraina Piubel with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Zürich Women. Conceded by Delphine Cascarino.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines).

  12. Post update

    Marion Rey (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wendie Renard.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Zürich Women. Seraina Piubel tries a through ball, but Irina Pando is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Seraina Piubel.

  18. Post update

    Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Irina Pando (Zürich Women).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Laura Vetterlein.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women3300110119
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines31115144
3Real Madrid Femenino31112204
4Vllaznia Femra3003015-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies32107167
2Roma Femminile32106427
3St. Pölten Women310248-43
4Slavia Prague Women300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22008266
2Juventus Femminile21103124
3Lyon Féminines311136-34
4Zürich Women300316-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino3210131127
2FC Bayern München Ladies32105327
3Rosengård Women200226-40
4Benfica Women2002212-100
View full Women's Champions League tables

