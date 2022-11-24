Zürich Women v Lyon Féminines

Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
Zürich Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Friedli
- 11Riesen
- 8Stierli
- 26Vetterlein
- 4Pando
- 17Piubel
- 9Markou
- 15Rey
- 2Mégroz
- 20Humm
- 24Dubs
Substitutes
- 5Bernauer
- 6Wos
- 7Pilgrim
- 10Pinther
- 16Enz
- 19Egli
- 21Romero
- 23Schärz
- 25Schefer
- 31Bollmann
Lyon Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Endler
- 23Cayman
- 18Sombath
- 3Renard
- 5Morroni
- 26Horan
- 9Le Sommer
- 17van de Donk
- 20Cascarino
- 24Bruun
- 28Malard
Substitutes
- 2Jauréna
- 4Bacha
- 10Marozsán
- 19Sylla
- 21Gilles
- 25Benyahia
- 27Becho
- 30Paljevic
- 31Bahlouli
- 37Mendy
- 40Holmgren
- Referee:
- Angelika Söder
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Laura Vetterlein (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Lyon Féminines. Eugénie Le Sommer tries a through ball, but Signe Bruun is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Signe Bruun.
Post update
Offside, Zürich Women. Naomi Mégroz tries a through ball, but Marion Rey is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Naomi Mégroz (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eleni Markou (Zürich Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Seraina Piubel with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Zürich Women. Conceded by Delphine Cascarino.
Post update
Foul by Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Marion Rey (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wendie Renard.
Post update
Offside, Zürich Women. Seraina Piubel tries a through ball, but Irina Pando is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Seraina Piubel.
Post update
Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Irina Pando (Zürich Women).
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Laura Vetterlein.