Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham beat fellow National League side Oldham Athletic 3-0 in the first round.

FA Cup Second Round: Wrexham v Farnborough Date: Satuday, 26 November Time: 15:150 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales FM and DAB and on BBC Sport website

Manager Phil Parkinson says a potential FA Cup tie against a Premier League side would be "great" for Wrexham's profile.

Wrexham host Farnborough of the National League North in the second round on Saturday.

A third round tie against a big club in January is incentive on offer for both non-league clubs.

"Being in the third round draw is huge for everybody connected to the club," Parkinson told BBC Sport Wales.

"It brings a great excitement and we've got a great history in the FA Cup and it's important that we respect that.

"The only way we can show we are doing that is the manner of the performance.

"We all know, and all our supporters will totally understand, that of course the league is the most important thing for us.

"However, we've got into round two and now there's an opportunity to get into round three and draw one of the big teams, which I think would be great for the profile of the club.

"That's going to be the aim and we're going to go all out to get that."

Wrexham last reached the third round during the 2014-15 season, when they were eventually knocked out by then Premier League side Stoke City.

Farnborough have come through four rounds to reach this stage of the competition, including a 2-0 win at League Two's Sutton United in the previous round.

"They're a very well organised team," said Parkinson, who watched Farnborough's 0-0 draw at Braintree recently.

"I've got the utmost respect for them because they've gone to Sutton and won 2-0.

"I've watched that game back and in the first half Sutton did have a few chances, but I thought over the 90 minutes Farnborough deserved the victory.

"So we've got to be on our guard against them.

"Like everybody we've been watching the World Cup and seen teams win games when they were real underdogs.

"We've got to make sure that doesn't happen to us at the weekend. If our attitude and commitment level is where they always are then we'll have a great chance of progressing."

Parkinson's team needed a replay to overcome National League North side Blyth Spartans in the fourth qualifying round before a comfortable 3-0 win against Oldham Athletic in the first round.

Despite the depth of Wrexham's squad this season, the manager did not make wholesale changes for those games.

"There's always that temptation and we freshened the team slightly in the previous two rounds," Parkinson added.

"We're looking at everyone this week closely, but one key factor is we haven't had a midweek game and we haven't got one coming up.

"So the most important thing is we pick a team which we feel can get through to the next round."

Anthony Forder and Jacob Mendy have returned to training after recovering from injuries and are back in contention.

However full-back Bryce Hosannah, who was forced off early in the second half of the win over Aldershot, will not feature.

"Bryce has got a problem with his hamstring unfortunately and a real frustration for him and for us," Parkinson said.

"We are still waiting on a specialist's report on it.

"It's not a long term injury, but it will certainly keep him out for at least a few weeks."