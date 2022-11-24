Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group D
Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino0FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies0

Barcelona Femenino v FC Bayern München Ladies

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Paños
  • 15Bronze
  • 2Paredes
  • 4León Cebrián
  • 16Rolfö
  • 14Bonmatí
  • 21Walsh
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 7Crnogorcevic
  • 18da Silva Ferreira
  • 6Pina

Substitutes

  • 3Codina
  • 8Torrejón
  • 17Paralluelo
  • 19Vilamala
  • 20Oshoala
  • 22Rábano
  • 23Engen
  • 24Font
  • 25Ramírez
  • 27Pérez
  • 30López Serrano
  • 37Font

FC Bayern München Ladies

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Grohs
  • 8Rall
  • 13de Souza da Silva
  • 4Viggósdóttir
  • 30Simon
  • 31Stanway
  • 16Magull
  • 25Zadrazil
  • 20Kett
  • 11Schüller
  • 17Bühl

Substitutes

  • 1Benkarth
  • 3Kumagai
  • 12Lohmann
  • 14Bragstad
  • 27Laurent
  • 33Leitzig
  • 35Landenberger
  • 36Gloning
  • 37Rudelic
  • 39Kappes
  • 44Rúnarsdóttir
Referee:
Cheryl Foster

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelona FemeninoAway TeamFC Bayern München Ladies
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Carolin Simon.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Maximiliane Rall.

  4. Post update

    Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lina Magull (FC Bayern München Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carolin Simon with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Georgia Stanway.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Glódís Viggósdóttir.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Clàudia Pina (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lea Schüller.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Glódís Viggósdóttir.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Irene Paredes tries a through ball, but Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women3300110119
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines31115144
3Real Madrid Femenino31112204
4Vllaznia Femra3003015-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies32107167
2Roma Femminile32106427
3St. Pölten Women310248-43
4Slavia Prague Women300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22008266
2Juventus Femminile21103124
3Lyon Féminines311136-34
4Zürich Women300316-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino3210131127
2FC Bayern München Ladies32105327
3Rosengård Women200226-40
4Benfica Women2002212-100
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories