Barcelona Femenino v FC Bayern München Ladies

Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Carolin Simon.
Line-ups
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Paños
- 15Bronze
- 2Paredes
- 4León Cebrián
- 16Rolfö
- 14Bonmatí
- 21Walsh
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 7Crnogorcevic
- 18da Silva Ferreira
- 6Pina
Substitutes
- 3Codina
- 8Torrejón
- 17Paralluelo
- 19Vilamala
- 20Oshoala
- 22Rábano
- 23Engen
- 24Font
- 25Ramírez
- 27Pérez
- 30López Serrano
- 37Font
FC Bayern München Ladies
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Grohs
- 8Rall
- 13de Souza da Silva
- 4Viggósdóttir
- 30Simon
- 31Stanway
- 16Magull
- 25Zadrazil
- 20Kett
- 11Schüller
- 17Bühl
Substitutes
- 1Benkarth
- 3Kumagai
- 12Lohmann
- 14Bragstad
- 27Laurent
- 33Leitzig
- 35Landenberger
- 36Gloning
- 37Rudelic
- 39Kappes
- 44Rúnarsdóttir
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Maximiliane Rall.
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Attempt missed. Lina Magull (FC Bayern München Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carolin Simon with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Georgia Stanway.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Glódís Viggósdóttir.
Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.
Attempt missed. Clàudia Pina (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
Attempt missed. Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lea Schüller.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Glódís Viggósdóttir.
Attempt blocked. Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.
Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Irene Paredes tries a through ball, but Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.
Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.