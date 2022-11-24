Close menu

Portugal 3-2 Ghana: Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as 'phenomenon' and 'legend' after victory

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Stadium 974, Doha

Fans heading to the Portugal-Ghana game would have been expecting a starring performance from Cristiano Ronaldo.

And he duly delivered at Stadium 974, which saw Portugal supporters leave smiling and Ghana fans left with a sense of what might have been.

Spectators witnessed history as the 37-year-old Ronaldo became the first man to score at five different Fifa World Cups as a 3-2 victory over Ghana gave the 2016 European champions the perfect start to this tournament.

The goal and result will be a welcome distraction from the off-field issues that has clouded Ronaldo's build-up to the tournament.

He was scathing of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with TalkTV last week and subsequently left the club by 'mutual agreement'.

"It was a week that finishes the chapter, it's closed. We won and I could help the team - the rest does not matter," Ronaldo said after the game.

"This was a beautiful moment, my fifth World Cup,

"We won, we started with on our good foot and it is a very important win. The first match is crucial in these tournaments."The first player to score goals at five World Cups, this makes me very proud."

'One of the best players ever'

There was only one man many of the 42,600 crowd came to see in Doha.

Getting off the metro at Ras Bu Aboud Station outside the ground, a mother, son and daughter all had on 'Ronaldo 7' shirts, with the boy saying he is "my favourite".

Just outside the turnstiles, supporters were gathering and taking pictures with some running and recreating his famous 'Siu' celebration.

Ronaldo was given a deafening cheer when he led his team out to warm up before the game and his name was afforded the loudest ovation when the Portugal teamsheet was read out.

As the side lined up for the national anthem, the camera panned to Ronaldo - the first man standing in the line-up - and he looked quite emotional while singing 'A Portuguesa', with tears filling his eyes.

The frontman, who had earlier missed two big chances and had a goal ruled out, saw his big moment come in the second half.

With Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu in close attendance, Ronaldo hit the deck and the American referee pointed to the spot, which he stepped up to convert with aplomb.

Ronaldo darted off to the corner flag to perform his famous celebration, jumping and spinning round with 'Siuuuu' ringing around the stadium.

Portugal boss Fernando Santo said: "One of the best players in the world, one of the best players ever.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon, a legend like many who have comes and gone before. In 50 years' time, we will continue to speak about him."

Ronaldo was given a standing ovation when replaced by Goncalo Ramos with three minutes remaining and watched on aghast as Ghana's Osman Bukari scored for Ghana and performed his celebration.

More records for Ronaldo

Ronaldo
Ronaldo has scored at 10 consecutive major tournaments

Ronaldo became the second oldest player to score at the World Cup (37 years, 292 days), behind only Roger Milla in 1994 for Cameroon (42 years, 39 days).

But that record may well elude him as he will be only 41 by the time the next tournament takes place in 2026.

Ronaldo is the third player to be both a country's oldest and youngest goalscorer at the World Cup, along with Croatia's Ivica Olic and Denmark's Michael Laudrup.

Including World Cups and Euros, Ronaldo has now scored at 10 consecutive major tournaments.

"Ronaldo would have come into this World Cup with the record [of scoring in five tournaments] in mind," former Portugal team-mate Jose Fonte told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Records chase him and I'm sure he'll be extremely proud to score in five World Cups.

"It's great credit to his attention to detail, his professionalism and how he takes care of himself. It's a great achievement for him and for Portugal as well."

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves added: "It's Cristiano, everybody knows him. He is the best player in the world.

"He is really motivated, he is really focused on the national team and we are really lucky to have him with us because he can still help us a lot."

Ronaldo penalty decision 'a dive'

Ronaldo would not have been given the opportunity to net his history-making goal had the referee decided Salisu played the ball or the video assistant referee intervened.

Neither saved Ghana, leaving boss Otto Addo fuming afterwards.

He told BeIN Sports: "The referee gave a penalty which was not a penalty - everyone saw that. Why? Because it's Ronaldo or something?"

Asked by a journalist in the post-match news conference if the penalty was given because Ronaldo is a superstar, Addo replied: "Ask the referee.

"I have no proof if he would have decided differently for someone else. There was a contact of players. I don't know what they were doing, was VAR not paying attention?

"The referee was not in our favour today."

Former England defender Matt Upson called it "a dive" on BBC Radio 5 Live, adding: "There's a small bit of contact but there's not enough there to knock him down surely?"

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 20:37

    I shall say this only once.

    NOT A PENALTY

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 20:37

    Give it a rest, BBC. We're sick of the sight of him.

  • Comment posted by Kaymo, today at 20:37

    If it was an England player the beeb commentators would not be calling it a dive.

    They would be focussing on the 'contact',

  • Comment posted by Roger Andout, today at 20:36

    Given his sensational performance, hopefully he’ll be snapped up by a top PL club, …………such as Man.U!😵‍💫

  • Comment posted by Helder, today at 20:36

    Ronaldo = King of Qatar

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 20:35

    give it up bbc another flaming hys on cheats

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 20:34

    He was a legend but he went way to far when he started airing his dirty laundry in public.
    Silver lining was, he may have got rid of the Glazers. Cheers Ronaldo.
    Good luck to you.

  • Comment posted by mellfee, today at 20:34

    Listen here, BBC... he's a tool. No one cares about him anymore. Even as a life long Utd fan, I'm done with him.

    • Reply posted by Diamond Dust, today at 20:36

      Diamond Dust replied:
      But here you are reacting.

      If you haven't figured out how internet media works by now then I feel sorry for you.

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 20:33

    In his own head he’s all those

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 20:32

    The stats say legend, the narrative behind it - not so much.
    Those we call legends were gentleman on and off the pitch, Ronaldo falls short there.

  • Comment posted by jojoe1970, today at 20:32

    When he leaves football he should team up with Tom Daley

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 20:35

      Metro1962 replied:
      double act

  • Comment posted by Helder, today at 20:32

    Did we expect anything else? Of course Portugal was going to win

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 20:32

    What happened to the first 973 stadiums?

    • Reply posted by Diamond Dust, today at 20:34

      Diamond Dust replied:
      Lol.

      Made out 974 tin cans 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 20:31

    At least he hasn't stolen a bracelet from a shop yet.

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 20:37

      Chris replied:
      At least Bobby Moore never raped anyone.

  • Comment posted by Shrek, today at 20:31

    On his day, he was a hell of a player. Yet he is not a great role model. Petulant, arrogant individual with a God complex. I always preferred Messi

  • Comment posted by TheGrinch, today at 20:31

    He’s not even the best Ronaldo.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 20:31

    Ronaldo is a reprehensible, repugnant, narcissistic child. Just ask Man United who terminated his contract this week. He's no legend or phenomenon.

    • Reply posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 20:37

      Humpty Dumpty replied:

  • Comment posted by stellalufc, today at 20:31

    Complete and utter legend the way he's been treated is outrageous

    • Reply posted by jojoe1970, today at 20:33

      jojoe1970 replied:
      To be fair, probably the richest slave that ever lived.

  • Comment posted by VoiceofEarth, today at 20:30

    Ronaldo and Messi, arguably the 2 greatest ever. In what is perhaps their last major Tournament. Although no longer in their peak, let us enjoy this moment and appreciate these 2 fantastic footballers in what may be the last time we see them at a WC.

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 20:37

      spinkbottle replied:
      Certainly not the greatest ever! That's Pele without a doubt! Best of the modern generation and you are right to say we should enjoy them both😀

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 20:29

    Over inflated ego, more like a leg end than legend.

