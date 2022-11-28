Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Michael Beale has returned to Rangers as manager - leaving Queens Park Rangers after six months in charge of the English Championship club.

The 42-year-old Englishman, who has signed a deal until 2026, replaces the sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Londoner Beale had been Steven Gerrard's assistant when the Ibrox side won the Scottish title in 2020-21.

He followed Gerrard to Aston Villa in November 2021 before opting to become a manager in his own right.

"I am hugely proud, it is a wonderful, wonderful football club, it is an institution," Beale told the Rangers website external-link .

"For everyone that works here it is a huge privilege, but to be the manager of this football club, that is extremely special. Some wonderful people have sat in this chair prior to me, and I am hugely proud to be the person sat here now."

Beale turned down an approach from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers when QPR were top of the table in October. They currently lie seventh in England's second tier after five games without a win.

He takes over a Rangers side who dispensed with Van Bronckhorst's services only five months after the Dutchman led them to Scottish Cup triumph and the Europa League final.

They have won just twice in seven outings and trail reigning champions Celtic by nine points.

Having had spells with Charlton Athletic, Twente in the Netherlands and in the United States, Beale's playing career ended when he was just 21.

After investing in a futsal facility in London, he was involved with the Chelsea and Liverpool academies and also had a spell as assistant at Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

"I am pleased to welcome Michael back to Rangers," said sporting director Ross Wilson. "I know how excited he is about everything that comes with the prestige of being Rangers manager.

"Equally our players and staff at both the training ground and at Ibrox are looking forward to working with Michael. He has a clear plan and will get to work with the group straight away along with the technical and support staff."

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand added: "Naturally we are hugely disappointed to lose Mick.

"Our extensive research when we were looking for a new head coach highlighted him as being very-much aligned with the direction we are moving in as a football club.

"The start to the season we have made, coupled with very attractive football being played, gave us cause for optimism as we looked to build on the previous three seasons.

"That optimism remains but there is no doubt it is a blow to lose Mick so soon into his tenure."

