Bolton beat Barrow to progress to the last 16

Bolton Wanderers will host Manchester United Under-21s in the last 16 of the Papa Johns Trophy.

The League One club - winners of the competition in 1989 - saw off Barrow in the second round on Tuesday and will now face United's youngsters for a place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Cheltenham Town have been drawn at home to Chelsea Under-21s.

The winners of the second-round tie between Everton Under-21s and Mansfield will be away to Lincoln.

Salford City, who won the trophy in 2020, will be at home to Port Vale, while Accrington Stanley will visit Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers will host 2008 winners MK Dons, and League One leaders Plymouth will be at home to AFC Wimbledon.

League Two promotion contenders Stevenage, who beat Arsenal Under-21s in the second round, will be away to 2019 winners Portsmouth.

The ties will be played in the week commencing 12 December.

Papa John's Trophy last-16 draw:

Northern section

Salford City v Port Vale

Bolton v Manchester United U21s

Lincoln City v Everton U21s or Mansfield Town

Burton Albion v Accrington Stanley

Southern section

Portsmouth v Stevenage

Cheltenham Town v Chelsea U21s

Bristol Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons

Plymouth Argyle v AFC Wimbledon