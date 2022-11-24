Steven Schumacher: Plymouth Argyle boss issued with FA charge following Burton Albion draw
Last updated on .From the section Plymouth
Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has been charged by the Football Association following the 2-2 draw at Burton Albion on Saturday.
Schumacher is alleged to have breached FA rule E3 and "used abusive and/or insulting and/or improper words and/or behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the final whistle".
Plymouth were denied victory by Adrian Mariappa's injury-time equaliser.
The club has until Monday, 28 November to respond to the charge.