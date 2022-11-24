Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth side are top of League One

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has been charged by the Football Association following the 2-2 draw at Burton Albion on Saturday.

Schumacher is alleged to have breached FA rule E3 and "used abusive and/or insulting and/or improper words and/or behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the final whistle".

Plymouth were denied victory by Adrian Mariappa's injury-time equaliser.

The club has until Monday, 28 November to respond to the charge.