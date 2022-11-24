Close menu

Charlton Athletic's Jayden Stockley banned for violent conduct during match at Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Jayden Stockley
Jayden Stockley has scored three goals this season

Charlton's Jayden Stockley has been given a three-match ban for violent conduct during a match at Port Vale.

An incident in the 22nd minute of Saturday's League One game at Vale Park, where the Addicks were beaten 1-0, was not seen by the match officials.

Video footage led to the Football Association issuing a charge of violent conduct, which Stockley, 29, admitted.

The forward will miss Saturday's FA Cup tie against Stockport and league games against Cheltenham and Morecambe.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport