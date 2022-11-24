Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Jayden Stockley has scored three goals this season

Charlton's Jayden Stockley has been given a three-match ban for violent conduct during a match at Port Vale.

An incident in the 22nd minute of Saturday's League One game at Vale Park, where the Addicks were beaten 1-0, was not seen by the match officials.

Video footage led to the Football Association issuing a charge of violent conduct, which Stockley, 29, admitted.

The forward will miss Saturday's FA Cup tie against Stockport and league games against Cheltenham and Morecambe.