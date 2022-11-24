Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Forest Green Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers have been fined over a confrontation when the sides met in League One earlier in November.

Both teams have been fined £4,500 for failing to control their players during the 57th minute of the Chairboys' 2-0 victory at The New Lawn on 12 November.

The two sides admitted the FA charge and the fines were imposed by an independent regulatory commission.

David Wheeler and Garath McCleary scored in the Wycombe victory.