Southampton and Coventry have been among clubs impacted

Some Premier League and EFL clubs have closed their club shops and online retail operations, saying the company running them has gone into administration.

Elite Sports Group also distributes the products of kit suppliers Hummel to the likes of Southampton and Coventry City.

It means there is uncertainty over orders placed for club products before the festive period.

Southampton ended their partnership with the company on Monday external-link .

Meanwhile, Championship club Coventry City said they had been forced to temporarily close their club shop on Wednesday.

A statement on the Coventry City said: external-link : "Recent online orders may have been affected by this and we are currently liaising directly with the fulfilment warehouse to seek clarity on those orders."

On Thursday, clubs affected said they were notified that Elite Sports Group had gone into administration.

Other clubs among those affected include Millwall, Newport County, Northampton Town and Oldham.

However, National League club Oldham say they have ended their partnership with the company and taken over management of their retail store, which remains open.

BBC Sport has attempted to contact Elite Sports Group for a comment.