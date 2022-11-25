Last updated on .From the section Football

Derbyshire club Ilkeston Town play in the seventh tier of English football

Non-league side Ilkeston Town will let fans through the turnstiles for free on Saturday "to give them something back" during the cost of living crisis.

Ilkeston's offer for their game against Kings Langley comes despite the club - like many lower tier sides - dealing with price hikes themselves.

Robins boss Jamie Ward, the ex-Derby and Nottingham Forest forward, hopes the initiative "puts smiles on faces".

"We know people are struggling in this moment in time," he told BBC Sport.

"Fans give us so much during the season so this is a way we can give them something back.

"We want to get as many people through our turnstiles as possible to watch the game.

"If it's a case of putting on free entry for people to come and do that, and to let them enjoy their weekend with Christmas coming up and the cost of living rises, then we are more than happy to do that.

"If this brings one family through the door and makes one kid's Christmas, that will be enough for us.

"Hopefully we can put lots of smiles on people's faces."

The Derbyshire club, who play in the seventh tier of English football in the Southern League Premier Division Central, have averaged crowds of more than 600 at their New Manor Ground this season.

Admission for adults is usually £12, with student and concession tickets normally priced at £8.

Former Northern Ireland international Ward, who has been player-manager at Ilkeston since September, said "we are happy to take the hit".

"We are going to take it because we know how important it is for people," he continued.

"We want to look after our community and our fans who come through the door."

With Ilkeston situated about 10 miles from the homes of both Derby County and Premier League side Nottingham Forest, Ward hopes supporters from his former clubs will be among those who take up the offer this weekend.

Forest are not in action again until after the World Cup in Qatar finishes in December, while League One side Derby are in FA Cup action on Sunday.

"It's always nice to go support your local non-league team," Ward said. "Hopefully, with the relationship I've had with both clubs, that can bring a few more of the Forest or Derby fans through."