Match ends, Costa Rica 2, Germany 4.
Germany crashed out of the World Cup on a remarkable night of drama despite victory over Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium.
Japan's 2-1 win against Spain would have eliminated Germany anyway, but Hansi Flick's side needed three points to give themselves any chance of reaching the last 16.
They completed their part of the bargain, but it was to no avail as the four-time champions finished third in the group and were eliminated on goal difference.
Germany were in complete control and in front through Serge Gnabry's 10th-minute header, only for Costa Rica to turn the match on its head to raise the remarkable possibility of Spain also going out.
Yeltsin Tejeda equalised after Germany keeper Manuel Neuer pushed out Kendall Waston's header in the 58th minute, before Juan Pablo Vargas bundled in a second 12 minutes later.
At that stage, Costa Rica were going through with Japan, and Spain were heading for the exit.
It would have capped one of the most astonishing nights in World Cup history, but Germany substitute Kai Havertz restored a measure of normality to proceedings with two clinical finishes to extinguish Costa Rica's hopes of springing a major shock.
Substitute Niclas Fullkrug added a last-minute fourth to confirm victory, but it will be of no consolation as Germany failed to reach the knockout stage of the tournament for the second time in succession.
This was also a match that made history as an all-female officiating team took charge of a men's World Cup game for the first time, with France's Stephanie Frappart refereeing, joined by assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico.
Shocked Germany a fallen power
Germany's second successive exit at the group stage will come as another shock to their system and they can have no complaints as they leave Qatar.
The skids were under their campaign when they lost 2-1 to Japan in their opener and, despite showing real character to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Spain, the first-game defeat left them vulnerable.
A Germany win looked a formality as they controlled the first half hour with embarrassing ease and led through Gnabry's strike.
Costa Rica were overpowered but Germany's complacency gave them an entry into the game and suddenly it was they who looked like qualifying as they went ahead, although it did not last long.
Germany have some fine players in the brilliant Jamal Musiala, along with Bayern Munich's former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, but this World Cup may spell the end for the older generation such as goalkeeper Neuer and forward Thomas Muller.
There is certainly likely to be a lengthy inquest into another failure at the finals.
More to follow.
Player of the match
BennetteJewison Bennette
Costa Rica
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameBennetteAverage rating
8.23
- Squad number22Player nameMatarritaAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number24Player nameWilsonAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number17Player nameTejedaAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number8Player nameOviedoAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number3Player nameVargasAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number12Player nameCampbellAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number20Player nameAguileraAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number5Player nameBorgesAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number14Player nameSalasAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number11Player nameVenegasAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number19Player nameWastonAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number7Player nameContrerasAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number4Player nameFullerAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number6Player nameDuarteAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number1Player nameNavasAverage rating
6.77
Germany
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameHavertzAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number14Player nameMusialaAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number10Player nameGnabryAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number21Player nameGündoganAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number9Player nameFüllkrugAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number13Player nameMüllerAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number1Player nameNeuerAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number19Player nameSanéAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number6Player nameKimmichAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number8Player nameGoretzkaAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number3Player nameRaumAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number15Player nameSüleAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number11Player nameGötzeAverage rating
3.99
- Squad number16Player nameKlostermannAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number4Player nameGinterAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
3.81
Line-ups
Costa Rica
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Navas
- 4FullerSubstituted forBennetteat 74'minutes
- 6DuarteBooked at 76mins
- 19Waston
- 3Vargas
- 8OviedoSubstituted forContrerasat 90+3'minutes
- 12Campbell
- 5Borges
- 17TejedaSubstituted forWilsonat 90+3'minutes
- 20AguileraSubstituted forSalasat 45'minutes
- 11VenegasSubstituted forMatarritaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Chacón
- 7Contreras
- 9Bennette
- 10Ruiz
- 13Torres
- 14Salas
- 16Martínez
- 18Alvarado
- 21López
- 22Matarrita
- 23Sequeira
- 24Wilson
- 25Hernández
- 26Zamora
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 6Kimmich
- 15SüleSubstituted forGinterat 90+3'minutes
- 2Rüdiger
- 3RaumSubstituted forGötzeat 67'minutes
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forKlostermannat 45'minutes
- 21GündoganSubstituted forFüllkrugat 55'minutes
- 19Sané
- 14Musiala
- 10Gnabry
- 13MüllerSubstituted forHavertzat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ginter
- 5Kehrer
- 7Havertz
- 9Füllkrug
- 11Götze
- 12Trapp
- 16Klostermann
- 17Brandt
- 18Hofmann
- 20Günter
- 22ter Stegen
- 23Schlotterbeck
- 24Adeyemi
- 25Bella-Kotchap
- 26Moukoko
- Referee:
- Stéphanie Frappart
- Attendance:
- 67,054
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away32
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away11
- Corners
- Home1
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Costa Rica 2, Germany 4.
Post update
Foul by Matthias Ginter (Germany).
Post update
Joel Campbell (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Youstin Salas.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Attempt missed. Niclas Füllkrug (Germany) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Niclas Füllkrug (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Matthias Ginter replaces Niklas Süle.
Substitution
Substitution, Costa Rica. Roan Wilson replaces Yeltsin Tejeda.
Substitution
Substitution, Costa Rica. Anthony Contreras replaces Bryan Oviedo.
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal Costa Rica 2-4 Germany (Niclas Füllkrug).
Goal!
Goal! Costa Rica 2, Germany 4. Niclas Füllkrug (Germany) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mario Götze (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.
Goal!
Goal! Costa Rica 2, Germany 3. Kai Havertz (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ronald Matarrita (Costa Rica).
Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon
Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds
said absolutely no one ever.
Dump Germany out of the competition and avoid Croatia in the process.
Well played.
They think it's all over
It is now !
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
And how nice is it with the Germans going out!! And not finding it funny with the Japanese cross that definitely went out for Japan’s 2nd. Well dodgy VAR not showing it!!