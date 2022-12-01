Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group E
Costa RicaCosta Rica2GermanyGermany4

World Cup 2022 - Costa Rica 2-4 Germany: Four-time champions out of World Cup despite victory over Costa Rica

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Al Bayt Stadium

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Germany players look deflated
It is the second consecutive World Cup where Germany have exited at the group stage after they finished bottom of their group in Russia in 2018

Germany crashed out of the World Cup on a remarkable night of drama despite victory over Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium.

Japan's 2-1 win against Spain would have eliminated Germany anyway, but Hansi Flick's side needed three points to give themselves any chance of reaching the last 16.

They completed their part of the bargain, but it was to no avail as the four-time champions finished third in the group and were eliminated on goal difference.

Germany were in complete control and in front through Serge Gnabry's 10th-minute header, only for Costa Rica to turn the match on its head to raise the remarkable possibility of Spain also going out.

Yeltsin Tejeda equalised after Germany keeper Manuel Neuer pushed out Kendall Waston's header in the 58th minute, before Juan Pablo Vargas bundled in a second 12 minutes later.

At that stage, Costa Rica were going through with Japan, and Spain were heading for the exit.

It would have capped one of the most astonishing nights in World Cup history, but Germany substitute Kai Havertz restored a measure of normality to proceedings with two clinical finishes to extinguish Costa Rica's hopes of springing a major shock.

Substitute Niclas Fullkrug added a last-minute fourth to confirm victory, but it will be of no consolation as Germany failed to reach the knockout stage of the tournament for the second time in succession.

This was also a match that made history as an all-female officiating team took charge of a men's World Cup game for the first time, with France's Stephanie Frappart refereeing, joined by assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico.

Shocked Germany a fallen power

Germany's second successive exit at the group stage will come as another shock to their system and they can have no complaints as they leave Qatar.

The skids were under their campaign when they lost 2-1 to Japan in their opener and, despite showing real character to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Spain, the first-game defeat left them vulnerable.

A Germany win looked a formality as they controlled the first half hour with embarrassing ease and led through Gnabry's strike.

Costa Rica were overpowered but Germany's complacency gave them an entry into the game and suddenly it was they who looked like qualifying as they went ahead, although it did not last long.

Germany have some fine players in the brilliant Jamal Musiala, along with Bayern Munich's former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, but this World Cup may spell the end for the older generation such as goalkeeper Neuer and forward Thomas Muller.

There is certainly likely to be a lengthy inquest into another failure at the finals.

More to follow.

Player of the match

BennetteJewison Bennette

with an average of 8.23

Costa Rica

  1. Squad number9Player nameBennette
    Average rating

    8.23

  2. Squad number22Player nameMatarrita
    Average rating

    7.93

  3. Squad number24Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    7.92

  4. Squad number17Player nameTejeda
    Average rating

    7.74

  5. Squad number8Player nameOviedo
    Average rating

    7.74

  6. Squad number3Player nameVargas
    Average rating

    7.69

  7. Squad number12Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    7.66

  8. Squad number20Player nameAguilera
    Average rating

    7.63

  9. Squad number5Player nameBorges
    Average rating

    7.59

  10. Squad number14Player nameSalas
    Average rating

    7.56

  11. Squad number11Player nameVenegas
    Average rating

    7.46

  12. Squad number19Player nameWaston
    Average rating

    7.41

  13. Squad number7Player nameContreras
    Average rating

    7.35

  14. Squad number4Player nameFuller
    Average rating

    7.30

  15. Squad number6Player nameDuarte
    Average rating

    7.29

  16. Squad number1Player nameNavas
    Average rating

    6.77

Germany

  1. Squad number7Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    6.33

  2. Squad number14Player nameMusiala
    Average rating

    5.29

  3. Squad number10Player nameGnabry
    Average rating

    5.22

  4. Squad number21Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    4.83

  5. Squad number9Player nameFüllkrug
    Average rating

    4.71

  6. Squad number13Player nameMüller
    Average rating

    4.60

  7. Squad number1Player nameNeuer
    Average rating

    4.59

  8. Squad number19Player nameSané
    Average rating

    4.58

  9. Squad number6Player nameKimmich
    Average rating

    4.44

  10. Squad number8Player nameGoretzka
    Average rating

    4.30

  11. Squad number3Player nameRaum
    Average rating

    4.27

  12. Squad number15Player nameSüle
    Average rating

    4.13

  13. Squad number11Player nameGötze
    Average rating

    3.99

  14. Squad number16Player nameKlostermann
    Average rating

    3.87

  15. Squad number4Player nameGinter
    Average rating

    3.86

  16. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    3.81

Line-ups

Costa Rica

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Navas
  • 4FullerSubstituted forBennetteat 74'minutes
  • 6DuarteBooked at 76mins
  • 19Waston
  • 3Vargas
  • 8OviedoSubstituted forContrerasat 90+3'minutes
  • 12Campbell
  • 5Borges
  • 17TejedaSubstituted forWilsonat 90+3'minutes
  • 20AguileraSubstituted forSalasat 45'minutes
  • 11VenegasSubstituted forMatarritaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Chacón
  • 7Contreras
  • 9Bennette
  • 10Ruiz
  • 13Torres
  • 14Salas
  • 16Martínez
  • 18Alvarado
  • 21López
  • 22Matarrita
  • 23Sequeira
  • 24Wilson
  • 25Hernández
  • 26Zamora

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 6Kimmich
  • 15SüleSubstituted forGinterat 90+3'minutes
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 3RaumSubstituted forGötzeat 67'minutes
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forKlostermannat 45'minutes
  • 21GündoganSubstituted forFüllkrugat 55'minutes
  • 19Sané
  • 14Musiala
  • 10Gnabry
  • 13MüllerSubstituted forHavertzat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Ginter
  • 5Kehrer
  • 7Havertz
  • 9Füllkrug
  • 11Götze
  • 12Trapp
  • 16Klostermann
  • 17Brandt
  • 18Hofmann
  • 20Günter
  • 22ter Stegen
  • 23Schlotterbeck
  • 24Adeyemi
  • 25Bella-Kotchap
  • 26Moukoko
Referee:
Stéphanie Frappart
Attendance:
67,054

Match Stats

Home TeamCosta RicaAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home7
Away32
Shots on Target
Home5
Away11
Corners
Home1
Away14
Fouls
Home3
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Costa Rica 2, Germany 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Costa Rica 2, Germany 4.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Matthias Ginter (Germany).

  4. Post update

    Joel Campbell (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Youstin Salas.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niclas Füllkrug (Germany) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niclas Füllkrug (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Matthias Ginter replaces Niklas Süle.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Costa Rica. Roan Wilson replaces Yeltsin Tejeda.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Costa Rica. Anthony Contreras replaces Bryan Oviedo.

  13. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Costa Rica 2-4 Germany (Niclas Füllkrug).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Costa Rica 2, Germany 4. Niclas Füllkrug (Germany) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mario Götze (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Costa Rica 2, Germany 3. Kai Havertz (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  19. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ronald Matarrita (Costa Rica).

Comments

645 comments

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 21:01

    I feel sorry for the Germans…
    said absolutely no one ever.

  • Comment posted by Commentator1005, today at 21:02

    Clever stuff from the Spanish...

    Dump Germany out of the competition and avoid Croatia in the process.

    Well played.

    • Reply posted by LondonIsBlue not RedorWhite, today at 21:07

      LondonIsBlue not RedorWhite replied:
      You know what it is . Smart move 😆

  • Comment posted by eminem, today at 21:02

    Poetic justice that Germany are out over Japans line call. Justice for Lampards ghost goal!

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 21:07

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      Justice for Spain 82, when they & Austria eliminated Algeria with a 1-0 victory when they passed the ball aimlessly to each other for 83 minutes after Germany scored! What goes around comes around!

  • Comment posted by Keefy, today at 21:02

    Some Germans are leaving the stadium
    They think it's all over
    It is now !

    • Reply posted by Maltesetoxteth , today at 21:07

      Maltesetoxteth replied:
      Yeah but it’s so funny

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 21:03

    I feel a great disturbance in the force as if millions of Germans suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.

    • Reply posted by Queensman, today at 21:22

      Queensman replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:01

    The only thing that comes close to giving that same warm and fuzzy feeling when Man Utd get knocked out, is when Germany gets knocked out.

    • Reply posted by Sportsfan200, today at 21:03

      Sportsfan200 replied:
      Or when Spurs go out!

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 21:01

    If only I knew the meaning of schadenfreude.

    • Reply posted by goingforawii, today at 21:07

      goingforawii replied:
      “What’s the opposite of that schadenfreude thing?”

      “Sour grapes.”

      “Boy those Germans have a word for everything!”

  • Comment posted by tootyfruity, today at 21:01

    Zee Germans are not going to be happy when they see the Japan winner

    • Reply posted by stevie, today at 21:04

      stevie replied:
      'How is that goal given? For one minute let's forget it's Germany, that ball was out. VAR rubbish or crooked.

  • Comment posted by Razza, today at 21:03

    Germany out, what’s not to like.

  • Comment posted by For-1975, today at 21:02

    I bet Germany wish they hadn’t scored the last 3 goals now. All they did was keep Spain in the World Cup

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 21:08

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      I know that element was a tad disappointing.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:02

    Auf wiedersehen pet

  • Comment posted by ViceCompany, today at 21:04

    Dam you Germany you couldn't let Costa Rica have a miracle in the World Cup and let them knock out Spain who they shipped in 7 goals against them. Oh well it didn't last long and at least Germany are going home too. 😁

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:11

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      I was thinking the same thing.

  • Comment posted by timeforchange, today at 21:04

    This World cup is like one of those parties where everyone is having a good time except the host who has gone to bed and is hoping everyone will go home soon

    • Reply posted by lateintheday, today at 21:20

      lateintheday replied:
      Analogy of the day. Award in post.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:02

    Let’s all laugh at Germany.
    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by tezla, today at 21:05

    After listening to Neville’s and Sourness saying Spain were world class and practically unbeatable at HT makes the Japan win even better

    • Reply posted by joe who, today at 21:33

      joe who replied:
      As a Scotsman, Souness embarrasses me. He wants evidence that the ball was in play, in the absence of evidence the ball was out, it remains in play, if you see what I mean.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:02

    Wow two European giants out in the same day, this world cup really is sometime else.

    • Reply posted by FartsOnMars, today at 21:10

      FartsOnMars replied:
      Could even have been 3 with Spain as Costa Rica was leading. Insane

  • Comment posted by 4ever in our shadow , today at 21:02

    That has to be the best group ending 2 games for excitement and shock results again!!! Massive well done to Japan 🇯🇵
    And how nice is it with the Germans going out!! And not finding it funny with the Japanese cross that definitely went out for Japan’s 2nd. Well dodgy VAR not showing it!!

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:03

    Germany fail once again at the group stage, unbelievable.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:32

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      German quality and efficiency isn't what it used to be.

      They don't make German footballers like they used to.

  • Comment posted by Ndola , today at 21:04

    Happy Japan is through. Amazing energy

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:35

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by WhathaveTottenhamwon, today at 21:02

    The Germans will try and point at the second Japan goal as the reason they went out... well that could have easily been avoided if you didn't lose to them!

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 21:07

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Correct they were not in control of their own destiny in game 3.

      That was always the biggest risk for them.