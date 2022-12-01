Last updated on .From the section World Cup

It is the second consecutive World Cup where Germany have exited at the group stage after they finished bottom of their group in Russia in 2018

Germany crashed out of the World Cup on a remarkable night of drama despite victory over Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium.

Japan's 2-1 win against Spain would have eliminated Germany anyway, but Hansi Flick's side needed three points to give themselves any chance of reaching the last 16.

They completed their part of the bargain, but it was to no avail as the four-time champions finished third in the group and were eliminated on goal difference.

Germany were in complete control and in front through Serge Gnabry's 10th-minute header, only for Costa Rica to turn the match on its head to raise the remarkable possibility of Spain also going out.

Yeltsin Tejeda equalised after Germany keeper Manuel Neuer pushed out Kendall Waston's header in the 58th minute, before Juan Pablo Vargas bundled in a second 12 minutes later.

At that stage, Costa Rica were going through with Japan, and Spain were heading for the exit.

It would have capped one of the most astonishing nights in World Cup history, but Germany substitute Kai Havertz restored a measure of normality to proceedings with two clinical finishes to extinguish Costa Rica's hopes of springing a major shock.

Substitute Niclas Fullkrug added a last-minute fourth to confirm victory, but it will be of no consolation as Germany failed to reach the knockout stage of the tournament for the second time in succession.

This was also a match that made history as an all-female officiating team took charge of a men's World Cup game for the first time, with France's Stephanie Frappart refereeing, joined by assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico.

Shocked Germany a fallen power

Germany's second successive exit at the group stage will come as another shock to their system and they can have no complaints as they leave Qatar.

The skids were under their campaign when they lost 2-1 to Japan in their opener and, despite showing real character to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Spain, the first-game defeat left them vulnerable.

A Germany win looked a formality as they controlled the first half hour with embarrassing ease and led through Gnabry's strike.

Costa Rica were overpowered but Germany's complacency gave them an entry into the game and suddenly it was they who looked like qualifying as they went ahead, although it did not last long.

Germany have some fine players in the brilliant Jamal Musiala, along with Bayern Munich's former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, but this World Cup may spell the end for the older generation such as goalkeeper Neuer and forward Thomas Muller.

There is certainly likely to be a lengthy inquest into another failure at the finals.

More to follow.

Player of the match Bennette Jewison Bennette with an average of 8.23 Costa Rica Costa Rica Costa Rica

Germany Germany Germany Costa Rica Avg Squad number 9 Player name Bennette Average rating 8.23 Squad number 22 Player name Matarrita Average rating 7.93 Squad number 24 Player name Wilson Average rating 7.92 Squad number 17 Player name Tejeda Average rating 7.74 Squad number 8 Player name Oviedo Average rating 7.74 Squad number 3 Player name Vargas Average rating 7.69 Squad number 12 Player name Campbell Average rating 7.66 Squad number 20 Player name Aguilera Average rating 7.63 Squad number 5 Player name Borges Average rating 7.59 Squad number 14 Player name Salas Average rating 7.56 Squad number 11 Player name Venegas Average rating 7.46 Squad number 19 Player name Waston Average rating 7.41 Squad number 7 Player name Contreras Average rating 7.35 Squad number 4 Player name Fuller Average rating 7.30 Squad number 6 Player name Duarte Average rating 7.29 Squad number 1 Player name Navas Average rating 6.77 Germany Avg Squad number 7 Player name Havertz Average rating 6.33 Squad number 14 Player name Musiala Average rating 5.29 Squad number 10 Player name Gnabry Average rating 5.22 Squad number 21 Player name Gündogan Average rating 4.83 Squad number 9 Player name Füllkrug Average rating 4.71 Squad number 13 Player name Müller Average rating 4.60 Squad number 1 Player name Neuer Average rating 4.59 Squad number 19 Player name Sané Average rating 4.58 Squad number 6 Player name Kimmich Average rating 4.44 Squad number 8 Player name Goretzka Average rating 4.30 Squad number 3 Player name Raum Average rating 4.27 Squad number 15 Player name Süle Average rating 4.13 Squad number 11 Player name Götze Average rating 3.99 Squad number 16 Player name Klostermann Average rating 3.87 Squad number 4 Player name Ginter Average rating 3.86 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 3.81

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Costa Rica Formation 5-4-1 1 Navas 4 Fuller 6 Duarte 19 Waston 3 Vargas 8 Oviedo 12 Campbell 5 Borges 17 Tejeda 20 Aguilera 11 Venegas 1 Navas

4 Fuller Substituted for Bennette at 74' minutes

6 Duarte Booked at 76mins

19 Waston

3 Vargas

8 Oviedo Substituted for Contreras at 90+3' minutes

12 Campbell

5 Borges

17 Tejeda Substituted for Wilson at 90+3' minutes

20 Aguilera Substituted for Salas at 45' minutes

11 Venegas Substituted for Matarrita at 74' minutes Substitutes 2 Chacón

7 Contreras

9 Bennette

10 Ruiz

13 Torres

14 Salas

16 Martínez

18 Alvarado

21 López

22 Matarrita

23 Sequeira

24 Wilson

25 Hernández

26 Zamora Germany Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Neuer 6 Kimmich 15 Süle 2 Rüdiger 3 Raum 8 Goretzka 21 Gündogan 19 Sané 14 Musiala 10 Gnabry 13 Müller 1 Neuer

6 Kimmich

15 Süle Substituted for Ginter at 90+3' minutes

2 Rüdiger

3 Raum Substituted for Götze at 67' minutes

8 Goretzka Substituted for Klostermann at 45' minutes

21 Gündogan Substituted for Füllkrug at 55' minutes

19 Sané

14 Musiala

10 Gnabry

13 Müller Substituted for Havertz at 67' minutes Substitutes 4 Ginter

5 Kehrer

7 Havertz

9 Füllkrug

11 Götze

12 Trapp

16 Klostermann

17 Brandt

18 Hofmann

20 Günter

22 ter Stegen

23 Schlotterbeck

24 Adeyemi

25 Bella-Kotchap

