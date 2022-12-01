Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group E
JapanJapan2SpainSpain1

World Cup 2022: Japan 2-1 Spain: Japan and Spain both through on dramatic night

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Japan staged another extraordinary World Cup comeback to top Group E and reach the last 16, overcoming a stunned Spain side who were fortunate to join them in the knockout stage.

In a tournament that has been full of shocks, this was perhaps the most dramatic night so far, with Spain left relying on the result of Germany's game with Costa Rica for them to progress.

All four teams had started the evening with a chance of progressing but with Spain needing only a draw to qualify, they were not expected to need any favours from elsewhere.

La Roja were cruising at the break after Alvaro Morata headed home Cesar Azpilicueta's cross from close range, but Japan would quickly turn the game - and the whole of Group E - on its head.

The Samurai Blue sent on substitutes Ritsu Doan and Kaoru Mitoma at half-time and within six minutes of the restart they had both made a huge impact.

Doan equalised with a fierce shot from the edge of the area and, only 142 seconds later, Mitomo retrieved Doan's low cross and found Ao Tanaka to bundle home from close range

The goal was initially ruled out by the assistant referee who signalled Doan's cross had gone out of play, but the Video Assistant Referee ruled Mitomo had reached it in time.

Things got even worse for Spain when Costa Rica took a surprise lead over Germany moments later, because at that stage they were heading out.

The big screens at Khalifa International Stadium showed the updated group table, to the disbelief of the Spain supporters, and pretty much everyone else here too.

Luis Enrique's side were in big trouble, and were showing few signs of knowing how to rescue themselves, with only Germany's late rally sending La Roja through as group runners-up on goal difference.

Japan face Croatia next

Japan's reward for a remarkable performance is a tie with Croatia in the last 16, while a relieved Spain side will face Morocco.

This stadium was the setting for Japan's stunning victory over Germany in their opening game at this tournament, and it clearly inspired them again.

The high-pressing style that undid Germany had unsettled Spain at times in the first half but there were still few signs of what was to come.

Morata appeared set to be the story of the night when he netted his third goal of this tournament, equalling Telmo Zarra's record from 1950 for scoring on his first three World Cup appearances for Spain.

Japan had other ideas, and tore into Spain from the start of the second half, again refusing to let them settle on the ball as they attempted to build from the back.

Doan started their revival, collecting the ball on the edge of the area after another loose pass forward by Simon, and firing in a thunderous shot that Simon got two hands to but could not keep out.

That sent Japan's followers wild but more excitement would quickly follow thanks to Tanaka, albeit after a lengthy VAR check.

Spain still had virtually the whole of the second half to stage a recovery, but they lacked either energy or ideas - or both - and rarely threatened Shuichi Gonda in the Japan goal.

It was only the news of Germany's comeback that allowed the Spain fans to relax in the closing minutes, with the goals that La Roja scored in their opening 7-0 win over Costa Rica proving decisive in sending them through.

Line-ups

Japan

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Gonda
  • 4ItakuraBooked at 39mins
  • 22YoshidaBooked at 45mins
  • 3TaniguchiBooked at 44mins
  • 14Ito
  • 17TanakaSubstituted forEndoat 87'minutes
  • 13Morita
  • 5NagatomoSubstituted forMitomaat 45'minutes
  • 11KuboSubstituted forDoanat 45'minutes
  • 25MaedaSubstituted forAsanoat 62'minutes
  • 15KamadaSubstituted forTomiyasuat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kawashima
  • 2Yamane
  • 6Endo
  • 7Shibasaki
  • 8Doan
  • 9Mitoma
  • 10Minamino
  • 16Tomiyasu
  • 18Asano
  • 19H Sakai
  • 20Machino
  • 21Ueda
  • 23Schmidt
  • 24Soma
  • 26Ito

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 2AzpilicuetaSubstituted forCarvajalat 45'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 4P Torres
  • 14BaldeSubstituted forAlbaat 68'minutes
  • 9GaviSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 68'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 26Pedri
  • 12Nico WilliamsSubstituted forF Torresat 57'minutes
  • 7MorataSubstituted forAsensioat 57'minutes
  • 21Olmo

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 3García
  • 6Llorente
  • 8Koke
  • 10Asensio
  • 11F Torres
  • 13Raya
  • 15Guillamón
  • 17Pino
  • 18Alba
  • 19Soler
  • 20Carvajal
  • 22Sarabia
  • 24Laporte
  • 25Ansu Fati
Referee:
Victor Gomes
Attendance:
44,851

Match Stats

Home TeamJapanAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home18%
Away82%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Japan 2, Spain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Japan 2, Spain 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodri.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodri.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordi Alba (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Japan. Wataru Endo replaces Ao Tanaka.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Olmo.

  9. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Japan).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ko Itakura (Japan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ritsu Doan with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Spain).

  13. Post update

    Kaoru Mitoma (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedri.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Takuma Asano (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma following a fast break.

  17. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Japan).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Japan. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Daichi Kamada.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Ansu Fati replaces Gavi.

Comments

Join the conversation

569 comments

  • Comment posted by Hobiecat, today at 21:06

    I’ve heard some of the pundits and commentators suggest one or two players have taken part in a world cup too many. I believe the same applies to them. How they could be overawed and gushing about a Spain side at half time that offered nothing going forward. They were boring and one-dimensional. I’m glad Japan did a smash & grab. That’s how you win games. Bosh. Take that Souness.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 21:10

      AJ replied:
      Commentators have been poor all tournament - just press the Mute button, job done.

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 21:07

    Did you see Souness saying how superior Spain are to all other teams in the tournament & that he fears for England if they have to play them? Gary Neville agreed with him, kissing his arse! 10 minutes later Japan are 2-1 up! Hilarious

    • Reply posted by Hobiecat, today at 21:09

      Hobiecat replied:
      Dinosaurs mate

  • Comment posted by Phyllie, today at 21:09

    I rememeber, on a match live report in the Brazil Serbia match, a comment claiming teams outside of Europe are overrated (especially South American teams) and would get found out against the mighty European opposition...

    Since then...
    Denmark - out
    Belgium - out
    Germany - out

    Morrocco - top
    Argentina - top
    Brazil - already through
    Japan - top

    Respect for all teams from all continents needed...

    • Reply posted by Muro di Sormano, today at 21:10

      Muro di Sormano replied:
      Well said cheese steak

  • Comment posted by Jerome, today at 21:06

    Karma for Morata's dive. And ITV's half time Spain eulogy. And the match commentators. Go Japan! I knew you could do it! But where did that 7 minutes come from FIFA? There weren't any stoppages or time wasting.

    • Reply posted by Chris W LUFC, today at 21:12

      Chris W LUFC replied:
      There was a long pause while the VAR checked Japan's second goal.

  • Comment posted by Mitch, today at 21:08

    Graeme Souness spent half time telling the world Spain are the best team EVER and he wouldn't fancy England against them... Hmm... And he hasn't come back to that point since full time?! Egg. On. Face.

    • Reply posted by Hobiecat, today at 21:12

      Hobiecat replied:
      He's delusional. But he was hard as nuts!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:08

    It's Germany. Nobody cares if the ball went out.

    • Reply posted by Gary, today at 21:10

      Gary replied:
      Klopp might

  • Comment posted by WheresTheBeef, today at 21:08

    What are these ITV pundits talking about? I’ve seen overhead pictures of the goal not going over the line - get over it.

    • Reply posted by i love 2 faart, today at 21:11

      i love 2 faart replied:
      The goal not going over the line?? What are you waffling about??!

  • Comment posted by Devonboy, today at 21:08

    I actually think last ten minutes Spain weren’t bothered as Germany score line had obviously filtered through

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:13

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Absolutely, they knew they were through unless the Germans scored a bagful in the final minutes, which they were obviously not going to.

  • Comment posted by ViceCompany, today at 21:07

    Japan were absolutely brilliant and put every men on the line for their country. What a performance 👏

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:19

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Japan and Morocco top their groups, who would have predicted that. If someone did and put money on it they will be on their way to collect a nice tidy sum of money.

  • Comment posted by MickSals, today at 21:08

    If you haven’t seen it, check out Souness and Neville half time fail, hailing Spain as the greatest team in the world - get your coats boys. And shut up Souness, the ball was in play IDIOT

    • Reply posted by amazonsucks, today at 21:21

      amazonsucks replied:
      Wonder if it would still be in play if it was England that suffered it?

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 21:06

    Well done Japan!

    Absolutely deserved win to fight and stay in the World Cup. Made up for the loss to Costa Rica with style.

    One of the best redemption arcs in WC football

    • Reply posted by BBCBALLACHE, today at 21:15

      BBCBALLACHE replied:
      Great for Tanaka, He's from plucky little Miyamae-ku with a population of just 200k (More than 15 times smaller than say Wales) but it shows you what you can achieve with spirit, passion,bravery and courage. Its a shame some teams just talk about these attributes rather than doing it on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by boldmere1973, today at 21:09

    Anybody getting sick to the back teeth of the moan fest and conspiracy theories of the ITV panel saying that there is something dodgy with no replays of the lead up to the winning Japanese goal. Japan won get on over it everybody!

    • Reply posted by RMP, today at 21:14

      RMP replied:
      Can’t stand Gary Neville … his football views are as bad as his politics

  • Comment posted by Mr Lion, today at 21:07

    If only Costa Rica would have held on.... it would have been an early Christmas )

    • Reply posted by Jerome, today at 21:12

      Jerome replied:
      150-1 when they scored their 2nd... I had a pound in them, just about to cash in at £50, then Germany equalised. Never mind, great games today!!

  • Comment posted by Mr_Zurkon, today at 21:07

    That was beautiful Japan. Congratulations 👏

  • Comment posted by Wookie, today at 21:06

    Gaudi, Montserrat Caballé, Franco, Salvador Dalí, Rafael Nadal , Julio Iglesias, your boys took one hell of a beating

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:11

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Spain can count themselves to be very lucky, only that big win against Costa Rica saved them from going out.

  • Comment posted by JW, today at 21:07

    Nice tactical second for Spain

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 21:08

    Japan have been an absolute joy to watch. Well done!

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 21:24

      Commentier replied:
      Decent little World Cup this

  • Comment posted by Terrier49, today at 21:08

    Well done Japan but I don't think Spain wanted to top the group. Japan now meet Croatia who look a more difficult opponent than Morocco who Spain face next.

    • Reply posted by Karen, today at 21:32

      Karen replied:
      Morocco have more tenacity that Croatia do. That is the last thing Spain need when they just want to sit with the ball and try a cheeky 1-0 win. Croatia have progressed more due to experience than any real threat.

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 21:13

    Laughing at Souness....raging because he was creaming himself at halftime about Spain...only for the magnificent Japanese to shut him up 🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵