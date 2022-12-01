Match ends, Croatia 0, Belgium 0.
Belgium have been knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage as Croatia progressed at their expense with a goalless draw in Qatar.
Roberto Martinez's side, who finished third in Russia four years ago and are ranked second in the world, have had a disappointing tournament with just one win and one goal in their three matches.
They produced another lacklustre display against Croatia despite knowing victory was necessary to progress to the last 16.
Substitute Romelu Lukaku had numerous chances in the second half but his failure to convert any sealed his country's fate.
Lukaku, searching for sharpness following injury, hit the post from in front of goal, poked an effort wide when well-placed and reacted too slowly when the ball hit him in the six-yard box in stoppage time.
Croatia, finalists in 2018, got the point they needed to progress from Group F as runners-up, with Morocco taking top spot thanks to a 2-1 win against Canada.
Zlatko Dalic's side will face the winners of Group E - which is currently Spain - in the last 16.
- Martinez ends Belgium reign after World Cup exit
- Fifa World Cup: Groups & Schedule
- World Cup TV Coverage guide
Belgium players fell to the turf at full-time as their supporters behind the goal politely applauded them off the pitch.
Lukaku, who replaced Dries Mertens at half-time, came into the game with intent and immediately brought energy and purpose to his side.
But his missed opportunities in the second half proved costly, with each one bringing an audible collective groan from the stands and the on-loan Inter Milan striker punched the dugout in frustration after the final whistle.
Croatia were not especially convincing - their most threatening moment was a first-half penalty award being ruled out by VAR because of an offside infringement in the build-up - but did enough to secure progression.
They did however look a level below what they showed to reach the final in Russia four years ago and their celebrations were fairly subdued after scraping through.
'Golden generation' fall at first hurdle
This Belgium side were ranked number one in the world in February and their collection of star names have been fancied to do well in recent tournaments - but this is the latest in a list of disappointments for their supporters.
On the biggest stages, their 'golden generation' has not lived up to expectations, failing to reach a major final despite their array of talented players.
Belgium, whose key players are approaching the latter stages of their careers, probed for a breakthrough at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium but even Kevin de Bruyne - captain in place of the dropped Eden Hazard - could not inspire his side.
Croatia had the best chances in a poor first half as Ivan Perisic fired wide while Andrej Kramaric thought he had won a penalty following a foul by Yannick Carrasco, but the decision was cancelled by VAR for offside.
Lukaku's introduction had an immediate impact as he pounced on a rebound from Carrasco's shot but struck it against the inside of the post.
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric went close when his poked effort was held by club-mate Thibaut Courtois in a rare Croatia second-half attack.
But the biggest chances fell Lukaku's way, not least in the closing minutes when he deflected a cross wide then was slow to react and allowed the ball to hit his body and fall tamely into the goalkeeper's arms from about two yards out.
It was indicative of his country's lacklustre campaign and Belgium cannot have many complaints at their failure to progress to the knockout stage.
Player of the match
GvardiolJosko Gvardiol
Croatia
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameGvardiolAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number10Player nameModricAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number4Player namePerisicAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number11Player nameBrozovicAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number22Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number19Player nameSosaAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number9Player nameKramaricAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number6Player nameLovrenAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number16Player namePetkovicAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number15Player namePasalicAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number14Player nameLivajaAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number7Player nameMajerAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number1Player nameLivakovicAverage rating
6.05
Belgium
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameTrossardAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number1Player nameCourtoisAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number25Player nameDokuAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number7Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number21Player nameCastagneAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number2Player nameAlderweireldAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number5Player nameVertonghenAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number19Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number16Player nameT HazardAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number15Player nameMeunierAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number6Player nameWitselAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number11Player nameCarrascoAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number14Player nameMertensAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number10Player nameE HazardAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
3.04
Line-ups
Croatia
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Livakovic
- 22Juranovic
- 6Lovren
- 20Gvardiol
- 19Sosa
- 10Modric
- 11Brozovic
- 8KovacicSubstituted forMajerat 90+2'minutes
- 9KramaricSubstituted forPasalicat 64'minutes
- 14LivajaSubstituted forPetkovicat 64'minutes
- 4Perisic
Substitutes
- 2Stanisic
- 3Barisic
- 5Erlic
- 7Majer
- 12Grbic
- 13Vlasic
- 15Pasalic
- 16Petkovic
- 17Budimir
- 18Orsic
- 21Vida
- 23Ivusic
- 24Sutalo
- 25Sucic
- 26Jakic
Belgium
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Courtois
- 15MeunierSubstituted forE Hazardat 87'minutes
- 2Alderweireld
- 5Vertonghen
- 21Castagne
- 19DendonckerBooked at 66minsSubstituted forTielemansat 72'minutes
- 6Witsel
- 7De Bruyne
- 14MertensSubstituted forLukakuat 45'minutes
- 11CarrascoSubstituted forDokuat 72'minutes
- 17TrossardSubstituted forT Hazardat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Theate
- 4Faes
- 8Tielemans
- 9Lukaku
- 10E Hazard
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 16T Hazard
- 20Vanaken
- 22De Ketelaere
- 23Batshuayi
- 24Openda
- 25Doku
- 26Debast
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 43,984
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Croatia 0, Belgium 0.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).
Post update
Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Lovro Majer replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross.
Post update
Jérémy Doku (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mario Pasalic (Croatia).
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Eden Hazard replaces Thomas Meunier.
Post update
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol.
Post update
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Belgium).
Post update
Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Croatia. Bruno Petkovic tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Borna Sosa.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).
Post update
Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Youri Tielemans replaces Leander Dendoncker.
Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon
Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds
As for Roberto Martinez, he has stolen a living being the head coach for this long. He has taken them nowhere. Surely his time has to be up. It's criminal how he has not been able to utilise all these players effectively after all this time, no excuses.
Lukaku couldn't hit water if he fell out of a boat.
Belgium are definitely a number two.
This has to be the best Defensive display, from the WC from Croatia’s Lukaku… 😂
He looks a bit rusty.. he has been injured & rushed back too soon.
Whatever happened to the Fifa Rankings lol 😂 😂
BBC website has Canada through to last 16 in fixtures???