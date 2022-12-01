Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group F
CroatiaCroatia0BelgiumBelgium0

Croatia 0-0 Belgium: Early exit for Belgium as Croatia reach last 16 in Qatar

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Qatar

Belgium have been knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage as Croatia progressed at their expense with a goalless draw in Qatar.

Roberto Martinez's side, who finished third in Russia four years ago and are ranked second in the world, have had a disappointing tournament with just one win and one goal in their three matches.

They produced another lacklustre display against Croatia despite knowing victory was necessary to progress to the last 16.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku had numerous chances in the second half but his failure to convert any sealed his country's fate.

Lukaku, searching for sharpness following injury, hit the post from in front of goal, poked an effort wide when well-placed and reacted too slowly when the ball hit him in the six-yard box in stoppage time.

Croatia, finalists in 2018, got the point they needed to progress from Group F as runners-up, with Morocco taking top spot thanks to a 2-1 win against Canada.

Zlatko Dalic's side will face the winners of Group E - which is currently Spain - in the last 16.

Belgium players fell to the turf at full-time as their supporters behind the goal politely applauded them off the pitch.

Lukaku, who replaced Dries Mertens at half-time, came into the game with intent and immediately brought energy and purpose to his side.

But his missed opportunities in the second half proved costly, with each one bringing an audible collective groan from the stands and the on-loan Inter Milan striker punched the dugout in frustration after the final whistle.

Croatia were not especially convincing - their most threatening moment was a first-half penalty award being ruled out by VAR because of an offside infringement in the build-up - but did enough to secure progression.

They did however look a level below what they showed to reach the final in Russia four years ago and their celebrations were fairly subdued after scraping through.

'Golden generation' fall at first hurdle

This Belgium side were ranked number one in the world in February and their collection of star names have been fancied to do well in recent tournaments - but this is the latest in a list of disappointments for their supporters.

On the biggest stages, their 'golden generation' has not lived up to expectations, failing to reach a major final despite their array of talented players.

Belgium, whose key players are approaching the latter stages of their careers, probed for a breakthrough at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium but even Kevin de Bruyne - captain in place of the dropped Eden Hazard - could not inspire his side.

Croatia had the best chances in a poor first half as Ivan Perisic fired wide while Andrej Kramaric thought he had won a penalty following a foul by Yannick Carrasco, but the decision was cancelled by VAR for offside.

Lukaku's introduction had an immediate impact as he pounced on a rebound from Carrasco's shot but struck it against the inside of the post.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric went close when his poked effort was held by club-mate Thibaut Courtois in a rare Croatia second-half attack.

But the biggest chances fell Lukaku's way, not least in the closing minutes when he deflected a cross wide then was slow to react and allowed the ball to hit his body and fall tamely into the goalkeeper's arms from about two yards out.

It was indicative of his country's lacklustre campaign and Belgium cannot have many complaints at their failure to progress to the knockout stage.

Player of the match

Josko Gvardiol

with an average of 7.67

Croatia

  1. Squad number20Player nameGvardiol
    Average rating

    7.67

  2. Squad number10Player nameModric
    Average rating

    7.57

  3. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    7.11

  4. Squad number4Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    7.05

  5. Squad number11Player nameBrozovic
    Average rating

    6.70

  6. Squad number22Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    6.48

  7. Squad number19Player nameSosa
    Average rating

    6.48

  8. Squad number9Player nameKramaric
    Average rating

    6.31

  9. Squad number6Player nameLovren
    Average rating

    6.30

  10. Squad number16Player namePetkovic
    Average rating

    6.29

  11. Squad number15Player namePasalic
    Average rating

    6.26

  12. Squad number14Player nameLivaja
    Average rating

    6.17

  13. Squad number7Player nameMajer
    Average rating

    6.10

  14. Squad number1Player nameLivakovic
    Average rating

    6.05

Belgium

  1. Squad number17Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    5.25

  2. Squad number1Player nameCourtois
    Average rating

    4.94

  3. Squad number25Player nameDoku
    Average rating

    4.78

  4. Squad number7Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    4.76

  5. Squad number21Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    4.57

  6. Squad number2Player nameAlderweireld
    Average rating

    4.50

  7. Squad number5Player nameVertonghen
    Average rating

    4.31

  8. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    4.25

  9. Squad number19Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    4.17

  10. Squad number16Player nameT Hazard
    Average rating

    4.15

  11. Squad number15Player nameMeunier
    Average rating

    4.15

  12. Squad number6Player nameWitsel
    Average rating

    3.91

  13. Squad number11Player nameCarrasco
    Average rating

    3.86

  14. Squad number14Player nameMertens
    Average rating

    3.80

  15. Squad number10Player nameE Hazard
    Average rating

    3.79

  16. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    3.04

Line-ups

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Livakovic
  • 22Juranovic
  • 6Lovren
  • 20Gvardiol
  • 19Sosa
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forMajerat 90+2'minutes
  • 9KramaricSubstituted forPasalicat 64'minutes
  • 14LivajaSubstituted forPetkovicat 64'minutes
  • 4Perisic

Substitutes

  • 2Stanisic
  • 3Barisic
  • 5Erlic
  • 7Majer
  • 12Grbic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 15Pasalic
  • 16Petkovic
  • 17Budimir
  • 18Orsic
  • 21Vida
  • 23Ivusic
  • 24Sutalo
  • 25Sucic
  • 26Jakic

Belgium

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 15MeunierSubstituted forE Hazardat 87'minutes
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 21Castagne
  • 19DendonckerBooked at 66minsSubstituted forTielemansat 72'minutes
  • 6Witsel
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 14MertensSubstituted forLukakuat 45'minutes
  • 11CarrascoSubstituted forDokuat 72'minutes
  • 17TrossardSubstituted forT Hazardat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Theate
  • 4Faes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10E Hazard
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 16T Hazard
  • 20Vanaken
  • 22De Ketelaere
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 24Openda
  • 25Doku
  • 26Debast
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
43,984

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Croatia 0, Belgium 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Croatia 0, Belgium 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

  4. Post update

    Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Lovro Majer replaces Mateo Kovacic.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Jérémy Doku (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mario Pasalic (Croatia).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Eden Hazard replaces Thomas Meunier.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Timothy Castagne (Belgium).

  14. Post update

    Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Croatia. Bruno Petkovic tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Borna Sosa.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

  19. Post update

    Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Youri Tielemans replaces Leander Dendoncker.

