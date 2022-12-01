Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Belgium have been knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage as Croatia progressed at their expense with a goalless draw in Qatar.

Roberto Martinez's side, who finished third in Russia four years ago and are ranked second in the world, have had a disappointing tournament with just one win and one goal in their three matches.

They produced another lacklustre display against Croatia despite knowing victory was necessary to progress to the last 16.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku had numerous chances in the second half but his failure to convert any sealed his country's fate.

Lukaku, searching for sharpness following injury, hit the post from in front of goal, poked an effort wide when well-placed and reacted too slowly when the ball hit him in the six-yard box in stoppage time.

Croatia, finalists in 2018, got the point they needed to progress from Group F as runners-up, with Morocco taking top spot thanks to a 2-1 win against Canada.

Zlatko Dalic's side will face the winners of Group E - which is currently Spain - in the last 16.

Belgium players fell to the turf at full-time as their supporters behind the goal politely applauded them off the pitch.

Lukaku, who replaced Dries Mertens at half-time, came into the game with intent and immediately brought energy and purpose to his side.

But his missed opportunities in the second half proved costly, with each one bringing an audible collective groan from the stands and the on-loan Inter Milan striker punched the dugout in frustration after the final whistle.

Croatia were not especially convincing - their most threatening moment was a first-half penalty award being ruled out by VAR because of an offside infringement in the build-up - but did enough to secure progression.

They did however look a level below what they showed to reach the final in Russia four years ago and their celebrations were fairly subdued after scraping through.

'Golden generation' fall at first hurdle

This Belgium side were ranked number one in the world in February and their collection of star names have been fancied to do well in recent tournaments - but this is the latest in a list of disappointments for their supporters.

On the biggest stages, their 'golden generation' has not lived up to expectations, failing to reach a major final despite their array of talented players.

Belgium, whose key players are approaching the latter stages of their careers, probed for a breakthrough at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium but even Kevin de Bruyne - captain in place of the dropped Eden Hazard - could not inspire his side.

Croatia had the best chances in a poor first half as Ivan Perisic fired wide while Andrej Kramaric thought he had won a penalty following a foul by Yannick Carrasco, but the decision was cancelled by VAR for offside.

Lukaku's introduction had an immediate impact as he pounced on a rebound from Carrasco's shot but struck it against the inside of the post.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric went close when his poked effort was held by club-mate Thibaut Courtois in a rare Croatia second-half attack.

But the biggest chances fell Lukaku's way, not least in the closing minutes when he deflected a cross wide then was slow to react and allowed the ball to hit his body and fall tamely into the goalkeeper's arms from about two yards out.

It was indicative of his country's lacklustre campaign and Belgium cannot have many complaints at their failure to progress to the knockout stage.

Player of the match Gvardiol Josko Gvardiol with an average of 7.67 Croatia Croatia Croatia

Belgium Belgium Belgium Croatia Avg Squad number 20 Player name Gvardiol Average rating 7.67 Squad number 10 Player name Modric Average rating 7.57 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 7.11 Squad number 4 Player name Perisic Average rating 7.05 Squad number 11 Player name Brozovic Average rating 6.70 Squad number 22 Player name Juranovic Average rating 6.48 Squad number 19 Player name Sosa Average rating 6.48 Squad number 9 Player name Kramaric Average rating 6.31 Squad number 6 Player name Lovren Average rating 6.30 Squad number 16 Player name Petkovic Average rating 6.29 Squad number 15 Player name Pasalic Average rating 6.26 Squad number 14 Player name Livaja Average rating 6.17 Squad number 7 Player name Majer Average rating 6.10 Squad number 1 Player name Livakovic Average rating 6.05 Belgium Avg Squad number 17 Player name Trossard Average rating 5.25 Squad number 1 Player name Courtois Average rating 4.94 Squad number 25 Player name Doku Average rating 4.78 Squad number 7 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 4.76 Squad number 21 Player name Castagne Average rating 4.57 Squad number 2 Player name Alderweireld Average rating 4.50 Squad number 5 Player name Vertonghen Average rating 4.31 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 4.25 Squad number 19 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 4.17 Squad number 16 Player name T Hazard Average rating 4.15 Squad number 15 Player name Meunier Average rating 4.15 Squad number 6 Player name Witsel Average rating 3.91 Squad number 11 Player name Carrasco Average rating 3.86 Squad number 14 Player name Mertens Average rating 3.80 Squad number 10 Player name E Hazard Average rating 3.79 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 3.04

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Croatia Formation 4-3-3 1 Livakovic 22 Juranovic 6 Lovren 20 Gvardiol 19 Sosa 10 Modric 11 Brozovic 8 Kovacic 9 Kramaric 14 Livaja 4 Perisic 1 Livakovic

22 Juranovic

6 Lovren

20 Gvardiol

19 Sosa

10 Modric

11 Brozovic

8 Kovacic Substituted for Majer at 90+2' minutes

9 Kramaric Substituted for Pasalic at 64' minutes

14 Livaja Substituted for Petkovic at 64' minutes

4 Perisic Substitutes 2 Stanisic

3 Barisic

5 Erlic

7 Majer

12 Grbic

13 Vlasic

15 Pasalic

16 Petkovic

17 Budimir

18 Orsic

21 Vida

23 Ivusic

24 Sutalo

25 Sucic

26 Jakic Belgium Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Courtois 15 Meunier 2 Alderweireld 5 Vertonghen 21 Castagne 19 Dendoncker 6 Witsel 7 De Bruyne 14 Mertens 11 Carrasco 17 Trossard 1 Courtois

15 Meunier Substituted for E Hazard at 87' minutes

2 Alderweireld

5 Vertonghen

21 Castagne

19 Dendoncker Booked at 66mins Substituted for Tielemans at 72' minutes

6 Witsel

7 De Bruyne

14 Mertens Substituted for Lukaku at 45' minutes

11 Carrasco Substituted for Doku at 72' minutes

17 Trossard Substituted for T Hazard at 59' minutes Substitutes 3 Theate

4 Faes

8 Tielemans

9 Lukaku

10 E Hazard

12 Mignolet

13 Casteels

16 T Hazard

20 Vanaken

22 De Ketelaere

23 Batshuayi

24 Openda

25 Doku

26 Debast Referee: Anthony Taylor Attendance: 43,984 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Croatia 0, Belgium 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Croatia 0, Belgium 0. Post update Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium). Post update Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Croatia. Lovro Majer replaces Mateo Kovacic. Post update Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross. Post update Jérémy Doku (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Mario Pasalic (Croatia). Substitution Substitution, Belgium. Eden Hazard replaces Thomas Meunier. Post update Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Meunier. Post update Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Post update Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol. Post update Foul by Timothy Castagne (Belgium). Post update Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Offside, Croatia. Bruno Petkovic tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross. Post update Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Borna Sosa. Post update Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium). Post update Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Belgium. Youri Tielemans replaces Leander Dendoncker. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds