World Cup 2022: England captain Harry Kane fit to play against US - Gareth Southgate

From the section England

'Kane is sore but fine' - Pickford on England captain's fitness
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England captain Harry Kane will be fit to play in Friday's World Cup match against the United States, says manager Gareth Southgate.

The striker injured his ankle early in the second half of Monday's opening 6-2 victory over Iran in Group B and was later substituted.

"Harry is fine. He has worked slightly separately from the group but all good for Friday night," said Southgate.

"He had a scan [on Wednesday] to make sure everything is fine."

Tottenham's Kane has scored 51 goals in 76 appearances for the Three Lions, two behind Wayne Rooney's record of 53.

Meanwhile, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is feeling "much better" after also being substituted on Monday.

"He was feeling ill and that was affecting his vision," Southgate told BBC Sport. "You worry about concussion in that instant, but we were going back through all the footage and there is nothing, so he is in a good area."

Defender Kyle Walker has stepped up his training and is available to play on Friday for what would be his first match since groin surgery in October.

Forward Callum Wilson did not train in a light session with the rest of the substitutes at England's Al Wakrah training base on Wednesday, but is not considered a fitness doubt.

Midfielder James Maddison, who missed the Iran match because of a knee issue, also did not train.

England will qualify for the last 16 if they beat the United States and Southgate added: "We would like to get qualification done as soon as possible.

"The first objective is to get out of the group.

"We would love to do that on Friday, but the game won't be anything like Monday.

"We have to make sure we are back to the psychological place we were at the start because the States will be an athletic team, press really well, be organised, well coached.

"They have quite a few players we know from the Premier League and they showed in the first half against Wales the best side of themselves.

"Monday was a great start and it is that reset to be ready for Friday."

Comments

Join the conversation

157 comments

  • Comment posted by cousinpaul, today at 09:06

    Good News. For those who says Kane has a bad game, look at the space he creates for others from his dummy runs and the fact he is usually man marked by two defenders. He gives others chances to create and score. Our best player. BTW not a Spurs Fan.

    • Reply posted by summercoat, today at 09:11

      summercoat replied:
      I agree. He is a quality playmaker as well as striker. That’s coming from a Hammer.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 09:03

    But why not rest him anyway?

    We surely have someone else who can get past the Fulham centre-backs and Arsenal reserve keeper.

    • Reply posted by Michael Lees, today at 09:19

      Michael Lees replied:
      Best to guarantee qualification first before resting players - look at the results for Saudi and Japan. Plus, resting players in the last game means they'll be fresher for the knock out rounds.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 09:17

    Did he hurt his ankle climbing down from his “vow” to wear the OneLove armband?

    • Reply posted by Glass Onion, today at 09:19

      Glass Onion replied:
      Move on now, it's boring.

  • Comment posted by Ste, today at 09:05

    We should beat them playing any of our strikers.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 09:09

      Brass Eye replied:
      Careful there, I'd hate to have to make you eat your words as shocks do happen.

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 09:17

    Surely a Harry Maguire with affected vision is better for our chances than a Harry Maguire with unaffected vision..

    • Reply posted by FiascoBrexit, today at 09:26

      FiascoBrexit replied:
      Timothy Tarpeh Weah the son Of George legend Weah, president of Liberia and epic football palyer in Milan, watch this space, he is in USA team

  • Comment posted by Jo Chadwick, today at 09:06

    Southgate has a track record of getting the best out of his players when it matters and he always talks sense and presents himself as a very decent man. England always play better when Kane is fit and firing so it’s great news he’s available. I can never really understand the sniping at either of them. Best of luck on Friday England!

    • Reply posted by K A G S, today at 09:19

      K A G S replied:
      So the World Cup semi-final and Euro final didn’t matter???

  • Comment posted by Ashley, today at 09:22

    Watching that game back. Maguire let the Iranian in for the first. England could have conceded another. Worryingly weak defence that.

    • Reply posted by adeyb, today at 09:26

      adeyb replied:
      You obviously weren't watching the same match as the pundits!

      Apparantly he had proven all the doubters wrong during that first half and was fit to wear the white shirt!

      Yes I know... They get PAID to spout that dribble...

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 09:08

    Good that's he's fit but don't think he needs to play 90mins anyway, give Wilson more time on pitch. Assuming England go through will definitely need Kane in later stages.

    • Reply posted by LostmekecksintheGmex, today at 09:18

      LostmekecksintheGmex replied:
      I'd agree - for the team, I'd start Wilson in the hope of him getting a goal and boosting his confidence. Play half each against Wales

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 09:03

    Brilliant news - one of the best strikers in the world.

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 09:23

      Leaguefan replied:
      Swan Vestas are good as well 🤫🤪

  • Comment posted by jambotheonly, today at 09:20

    i would rest him against the US and even Wales if need be. The US are vulnerable at the back to fast counter-attacking play anyway so I wouldn't rush him back to the front unnecessarily

    • Reply posted by adeyb, today at 09:27

      adeyb replied:
      I would then rest him for any future game just in case we needed him for the next competition...

  • Comment posted by rockedan3, today at 09:10

    I think as others will say if any doubt keep him on the bench for this one

  • Comment posted by summercoat, today at 09:10

    If it wasn’t concussion, what could have caused Maguire to have messed up vision? Are the medics mystified? How much more mystifying illness can the world handle?

    • Reply posted by Brian Equator, today at 09:11

      Brian Equator replied:
      A migraine? Pretty common.

  • Comment posted by adeyb, today at 09:23

    Phew!

    I did wonder who would take our penaties and lead with the kneeling...

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 09:21

    Echo Mark at 09:11. If he had played in position, he surely would have bagged a goal or two against woeful Iran

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 09:23

      Leaguefan replied:
      You don’t know that!

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 09:10

    He better bag a few goals. I have him as my top scorer in a WC competition. England scoring 6 and Kane drawing a blank! What are the odds......?

    • Reply posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 09:13

      Jimothy Taverns replied:
      I bet on him to score, so it was inevitable I'm afraid. Apols.

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 09:09

    If England play as well as we did against Iran then we should easily beat the USA.

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 09:21

      Leaguefan replied:
      What position in WE are you playing.🙄

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 09:08

    Why advertise to your opponent that Kane has a vulnerable ankle? Just keep your trap shut.

    • Reply posted by soudrapide, today at 09:18

      soudrapide replied:
      Good point. But it's hardly a secret when the BBC make front page news out of it.

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, today at 09:05

    Good to hear, that will definitely help with England's morale

  • Comment posted by cb220693, today at 09:20

    Not sure Maddison will feature at all at this point , maybe not worth taking him after all .

  • Comment posted by Doctor Spin, today at 09:19

    Still think he should be rested, the champions league final highlighted that he shouldn't play simply because he declares himself as fit. Wilson is perfectly capable of leading the line against the USA

