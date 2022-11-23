Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Nadia Nadim (number nine) played for Denmark during Euro 2022 and has 103 caps

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Denmark forward Nadia Nadim has said her mother died after being hit by a truck.

The former Manchester City player, 34, is one of ITV's World Cup pundits and was on the panel for the 0-0 draw between Denmark and Tunisia on Tuesday.

At full-time, host Mark Pougatch said Nadim had left the broadcast, and on Wednesday she said her mother "was killed by a truck".

"Words cannot describe what I'm feeling," Nadim tweeted. external-link

"I have lost the most important person in my life and it happened so sudden and unexpected. She was only 57.

"She was a warrior who had fought for every inch of her life. She didn't give me life once but twice, and everything I/we are is because of her.

"I have lost my home and I know nothing's gonna ever feel the same. Life is unfair and I don't understand why her and why this way. I love you and I will see you again."

Nadim was born in Afghanistan and her family fled to Denmark after her father, an army general, was executed by the Taliban in 2000. external-link

She has gone on to play for clubs including Portland Thorns and Paris St-Germain, scoring 38 goals in 103 games for Denmark.

"Everyone at ITV, those working with Nadia in Qatar, and the wider company, is deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news," ITV said. external-link

"We have offered Nadia our support and our thoughts are with her and those closest to her at this incredibly difficult time."

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds