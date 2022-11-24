Match ends, Juventus Femminile 1, Arsenal Women 1.
Vivianne Miedema's goal helped Arsenal to a comeback draw at Juventus in their Women's Champions League group game.
It was the Dutch forward's first goal in seven matches.
Lineth Beerensteyn had opened the scoring for Juventus with an explosive run on the counter-attack before slotting past visiting goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.
But Miedema's 61st-minute header from Frida Maanum's corner salvaged a point for the injury-hit Gunners.
Arsenal now have seven points at the top of Group C, while Juventus are second with five and Lyon, who beat Zurich 3-0 earlier on Thursday, are third with four points.
Manchester United ended Arsenal's 14-game winning run in the WSL with their dramatic injury-time victory at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, but Jonas Eidevall's side did not seem to be lacking in confidence at the Allianz Stadium.
They dominated first-half proceedings and Stina Blackstenius twice went agonisingly close to an opener, firing over from Maanum's slotted pass before latching on to another cross from the Norway midfielder but smacking it straight at Juventus goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.
Juventus' only notable chance of the opening 45 minutes came on the stroke of half-time, but Arianna Caruso's powerful header from Barbara Bonansea's cross lacked direction.
For all Arsenal's chances, Beerensteyn's penetrating run in the 52nd minute was enough to break the deadlock and, although Miedema's leveller came just nine minutes later, Arsenal failed to find a moment of magic to claim the spoils.
Caitlin Foord twice came close, but Peyraud-Magnin denied her former club as she palmed away the first attempt and closed down the Australian forward to smother the second.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Juventus Femminile
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Peyraud-Magnin
- 71Lenzini
- 23Salvai
- 8Rosucci
- 13Boattin
- 2PedersenBooked at 48mins
- 15Grosso
- 11BonanseaSubstituted forCantoreat 82'minutes
- 21CarusoSubstituted forBonfantiniat 82'minutes
- 18BeerensteynBooked at 84minsSubstituted forDuljanat 90+5'minutes
- 10Girelli
Substitutes
- 1Aprile
- 3Gama
- 7Cernoia
- 9Cantore
- 12Lundorf
- 19Zamanian
- 22Bonfantini
- 24Arcangeli
- 27Schatzer
- 32Sembrant
- 33Duljan
- 38Forcinella
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26WienroitherSubstituted forMaritzat 80'minutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 15McCabe
- 12Maanum
- 8NobbsSubstituted forBeattieat 65'minutes
- 13WältiBooked at 90mins
- 25BlacksteniusBooked at 63mins
- 11Miedema
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 16Maritz
- 18Marckese
- 23Iwabuchi
- 40Williams
- 59Agyemang
- 62Reid
- Referee:
- Iuliana Elena Demetrescu
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus Femminile 1, Arsenal Women 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Evelina Duljan replaces Lineth Beerensteyn.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli.
Post update
Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Sofia Cantore (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Offside, Juventus Femminile. Sofia Cantore tries a through ball, but Lineth Beerensteyn is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
Post update
Foul by Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Sofia Cantore (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
Post update
Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus Femminile).
Post update
Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Martina Lenzini (Juventus Femminile).
Booking
Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus Femminile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus Femminile).