Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema has scored three goals in all competitions this season

Vivianne Miedema's goal helped Arsenal to a comeback draw at Juventus in their Women's Champions League group game.

It was the Dutch forward's first goal in seven matches.

Lineth Beerensteyn had opened the scoring for Juventus with an explosive run on the counter-attack before slotting past visiting goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

But Miedema's 61st-minute header from Frida Maanum's corner salvaged a point for the injury-hit Gunners.

Arsenal now have seven points at the top of Group C, while Juventus are second with five and Lyon, who beat Zurich 3-0 earlier on Thursday, are third with four points.

Manchester United ended Arsenal's 14-game winning run in the WSL with their dramatic injury-time victory at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, but Jonas Eidevall's side did not seem to be lacking in confidence at the Allianz Stadium.

They dominated first-half proceedings and Stina Blackstenius twice went agonisingly close to an opener, firing over from Maanum's slotted pass before latching on to another cross from the Norway midfielder but smacking it straight at Juventus goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

Juventus' only notable chance of the opening 45 minutes came on the stroke of half-time, but Arianna Caruso's powerful header from Barbara Bonansea's cross lacked direction.

For all Arsenal's chances, Beerensteyn's penetrating run in the 52nd minute was enough to break the deadlock and, although Miedema's leveller came just nine minutes later, Arsenal failed to find a moment of magic to claim the spoils.

Caitlin Foord twice came close, but Peyraud-Magnin denied her former club as she palmed away the first attempt and closed down the Australian forward to smother the second.

More to follow.