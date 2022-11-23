Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Van Bronckhorst, King, Celtic, Postecoglou
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Italian media report Salernitana are interested in Rangers' Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence is out until March and will see a specialist over an Achilles injury. (Evening Times)
Sacked Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was upset to learn prospective successor Michael Beale was a recent guest of the club at a match. (Express)
Former chairman Dave King believes both former manager Steven Gerrard and successor Van Bronckhorst were let down by the club's board. (Record)
Rangers' largest shareholder King fears the club will stagnate for years unless there is boardroom change. (Sun)
Ralph Hasenhuttl, Kjetil Knutsen and Kevin Muscat will not be considered by Rangers. (Express)
Hasenhuttl wants to take a break after leaving Southampton and Rangers still have around six candidates for their managerial vacancy. (Record)
Meanwhile, Rangers are being sued for £9.5m in lost sales by a former kit suppler. (Sun)
Rangers defender Filip Helander tells Swedish media he is focusing on his fitness rather than his future after a lengthy injury absence. (Express)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou aims to sign at least two new players in January. (Sun)
Postecoglou says Celtic "can't stand still" as he seeks signings to take the team "to the next level". (Herald - subscription required)
Striker Kevin Nisbet is expected to make his first Hibernian appearance in nine months in this weekend's friendly with Middlesbrough and teammate Chris Cadden says Nisbet's return is like having a new signing. (Record)
Nisbet's return will be "fun to watch", says Cadden. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Hearts women boss Eva Olid hopes to play more matches at Tynecastle with Saturday's SWPL1 match against Hibernian taking place at the ground. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin challenges the club's young players to push for first-team places. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Ross County pair Victor Loturi and William Akio have been inspired by Canada's qualification for the World Cup. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
On-loan Dundee United midfielder Declan Glass is celebrating winning a fourth trophy on loan at Derry City. (Courier - subscription required)
Former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher's son Tyler has been called up by England Under-16s. (Sun)
Former Scotland midfielder Craig Burley is perplexed by the national men's team's failure to end their World Cup finals exile. (Press and Journal - subscription required)