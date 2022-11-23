Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Keira Walsh became the world's most expensive female player when she joined Barcelona last summer

Barcelona's Keira Walsh says she is excited to experience the "passion" of the Nou Camp for the first time.

The Barcelona women's team will play at the stadium for the first time this season, on Thursday, when they host Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

England international midfielder Walsh joined Barca in the summer and says she has been relishing this opportunity.

"I watched the [Barcelona] men play this season and the atmosphere as a fan was crazy," said Walsh.

As part of England's Euro 2022 winning squad, Walsh has experience of playing at some of the world's biggest stadiums including Wembley.

However, the 25-year-old thinks the Nou Camp is the best she atmosphere she has ever experienced.

"I'd never experienced a football match like that before, the passion was next level," she added.

However, Walsh - who became the world's most expensive female player when she joined Barca from Manchester City last summer - will not be backed by her football-mad father at the game.

"He won't be at the game as he has to work, I think he took too much time off when I was out here originally, helping me settle in," she said.

"I'm not sure my mum would let him, but he'll definitely be watching on TV. He was massive in me coming here.

"He's always watched Spanish football and appreciated it. Man City weren't so great when I was younger, so he would always make me watch Barcelona."

Walsh is the latest Lioness to move abroad. England team mate Lucy Bronze also plays for the 2021 Champions League winners.

She has settled quickly at her first foreign club, but acknowledges she has faced plenty of challenges - not least with language.

Walsh (left) has been a team mate of Georgia Stanway for club and country

She admitted: "My Manchester accent has probably been the biggest. I don't speak Spanish or Catalan - and my accent in English is not the easiest to understand.

"Communicating at the beginning was hard, I've had to speak a lot more slowly and use less slang I would normally use.

"But off the pitch it has been fairly easy, the club has been really helpful finding me an apartment and helping me settle in. I'm feeling really happy now."

Walsh puts her comfort in Spain down to the club, who she says have made every effort to welcome her as quickly and smoothly as possible.

On the pitch, she's had to put in the hard work herself.

"There were times I thought I need to step up my level," she said.

"When you come into a club like this, it feels more like a culture. There were times I felt I needed to up my game a little bit, but I feel settled now, and that's down to the coaches and the girls.

"I have a translator practically stood next to me at every training session - little things like that, they don't leave me guessing, they help me understand analysis and things like that. They make me feel comfortable, and if I feel like that off the pitch it will translate into games."

Both Barca and Bayern Munich have won their opening two Champions League group games and will expect to go deep into the tournament. Key for Walsh's opposition tomorrow will be Georgia Stanway, who like Walsh left Manchester City in the summer.

Walsh and Stanway played in England's memorable Euro 2002 final win over Germany.

But Walsh said: "I don't think I've ever played against her, even when we played together at Blackburn.

"You obviously do in training, but it's not the same. We know a lot about each other, I'm not going to be allowing any shots from her, she likes to shoot a lot.

"It's exciting for both of us, we've moved clubs to play Champions League football so this will be a special occasion."