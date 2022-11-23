Martin Boyle: Hibernian winger out for rest of season after knee operation
Hibernian winger Martin Boyle will miss the rest of the season after having a knee operation.
Boyle, 29, withdrew from Australia's World Cup squad hours before the tournament started on Sunday.
Hibs revealed that "further scans revealed a pre-existing ruptured anterior cruciate ligament" and that he has undergone surgery in Qatar and begun his rehabilitation process.
"It has been a tough few weeks for Martin," said manager Lee Johnson.
Talking to the club website, Johnson added: "We are all gutted for him. Now it's up to us to rally around him and make sure we support him on every level throughout his recovery.
"Short term it is a big blow for us, but we will do everything we can to support Martin to make sure he comes back fitter, stronger and a better player than before, just like Kevin Nisbet has shown in his recovery."
Boyle, who returned to Easter Road this summer after a January move to Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia, has not featured since coming off injured during Hibs' 3-0 win against St Mirren on 29 October.
He missed the second half of the 2018-19 season after knee surgery and had to undergo another operation the following summer, after returning for just three games, which kept him out for a further eight weeks.
