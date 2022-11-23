Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Martin Boyle went off injured after scoring a penalty in Hibs' 3-0 win over St Mirren last month

Martin Boyle will miss the rest of the season after having a knee operation.

The winger, 29, withdrew from Australia's World Cup squad hours before the tournament started on Sunday.

Boyle has not featured since coming off injured during Hibs' win against St Mirren on 29 October.

He returned to Easter Road this summer after a short spell with Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.

"Everyone at Hibernian FC wishes Martin the best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch as soon as possible," the club said.

Boyle, who initially joined Hibs from Dundee in 2014, has scored five goals in 12 appearances this season.