Barnet v Wealdstone

BarnetBarnet12:30WealdstoneWealdstone
Line-ups
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 3Annesley
- 4Collinge
- 11Kanu
- 8Gorman
- 6Okimo
- 9Kabamba
- 14Pritchard
- 21Wynter
- 23Beard
- 33De Havilland
Substitutes
- 5Armstrong
- 12Callan
- 16Flanagan
- 27Diarra
- 32Shields
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Howes
- 2Cook
- 24Barker
- 4Charles
- 14Obiero
- 5Freckleton
- 3Kinsella
- 8Ferguson
- 22Kretzschmar
- 7Allarakhia
- 9Olomola
Substitutes
- 6Barrett
- 12McGregor
- 18Dyer
- 20Akinola
- 28Habergham
- Referee:
- Robert Massey-Ellis
Match report to follow.