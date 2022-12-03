Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet12:30WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: The Hive Stadium, England

Barnet v Wealdstone

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 3Annesley
  • 4Collinge
  • 11Kanu
  • 8Gorman
  • 6Okimo
  • 9Kabamba
  • 14Pritchard
  • 21Wynter
  • 23Beard
  • 33De Havilland

Substitutes

  • 5Armstrong
  • 12Callan
  • 16Flanagan
  • 27Diarra
  • 32Shields

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 24Barker
  • 4Charles
  • 14Obiero
  • 5Freckleton
  • 3Kinsella
  • 8Ferguson
  • 22Kretzschmar
  • 7Allarakhia
  • 9Olomola

Substitutes

  • 6Barrett
  • 12McGregor
  • 18Dyer
  • 20Akinola
  • 28Habergham
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham20144252183446
2Notts County20136149173245
3Chesterfield19124340231740
4Woking20114534191537
5Southend2196628181033
6Barnet2010373838033
7Solihull Moors2086633231030
8Bromley208572826229
9Dag & Red198563435-129
10Wealdstone208572328-529
11Boreham Wood197752319428
12Eastleigh218492527-228
13Maidenhead United2183102126-527
14Dorking207493645-925
15Halifax207491726-925
16Altrincham216782838-1025
17York216692323024
18Aldershot2072112833-523
19Yeovil2141071721-422
20Maidstone United2156102544-1921
21Gateshead203892534-917
22Oldham184591727-1017
23Scunthorpe2136122643-1715
24Torquay2136122443-1915
View full National League table

