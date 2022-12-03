Close menu
League One
DerbyDerby County12:30Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: Pride Park Stadium, England

Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 12Smith
  • 6Cashin
  • 3Forsyth
  • 17Sibley
  • 18Dobbin
  • 8Bird
  • 4Hourihane
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 10McGoldrick
  • 9Collins

Substitutes

  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 15Roberts
  • 16Thompson
  • 23Osula
  • 33Davies
  • 38Knight
  • 40Foulkes

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Stockdale
  • 2Palmer
  • 6Iorfa
  • 34McGuinness
  • 33James
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 4Vaulks
  • 10Bannan
  • 45Mighten
  • 24Smith
  • 18Johnson

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 7Wilks
  • 13Paterson
  • 15Famewo
  • 19Bakinson
  • 25Dawson
  • 32Hunt
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth20134339241543
2Ipswich20126239201942
3Sheff Wed19124335161940
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton199552216632
6Peterborough20101935251031
7Portsmouth177822618829
8Derby188552316729
9Port Vale208572328-529
10Exeter207583230226
11Lincoln City186842121026
12Wycombe197482524125
13Bristol Rovers206773134-325
14Cheltenham197481621-525
15Oxford Utd196672521424
16Charlton205963028224
17Fleetwood2041152120123
18Shrewsbury196581721-423
19Accrington195591930-1120
20Cambridge1962111830-1220
21Morecambe202991631-1515
22MK Dons1842121728-1114
23Burton1935112540-1514
24Forest Green1935111638-2214
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC