Callum Harriott has scored 35 goals in his career

Gillingham have signed former Colchester United and Reading winger Callum Harriott.

The 28-year-old, who has been a free agent since leaving Colchester United in the summer of 2021, has agreed a short-term deal at the League Two side.

Harriott, who came up through Charlton's youth ranks, has won nine caps for Guyana.

He played 95 times for Charlton from 2011 to 2016 before moving to Reading, where he spent three years.

Harriott then joined Colchester, where he featured 64 times in all competitions over a two-season period.

"I am hoping I can bring that magic in a game and help with goals and assists. I will always work hard; I am not too far away in terms of fitness," Harriott told the club website.

