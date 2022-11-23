Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in August 2021

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand.

The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April.

Ronaldo, who left United by mutual consent on Tuesday after criticising manager Erik ten Hag, was also fined £50,000 by the Football Association.

The suspension will not affect his World Cup involvement.

He is set to captain Portugal in their opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.

Ronaldo will serve the ban at domestic level with any new club - in England or abroad - although it does not apply at continental club level, such as the Champions League.

An independent FA hearing found him guilty of improper and violent conduct.

He was cautioned by police in August and apologised to the young fan immediately after the incident.

The FA said Ronaldo admitted the improper conduct charge but not violent conduct.

The end of his second spell at Old Trafford followed a controversial interview in which he criticised United and said he had "no respect" for Ten Hag.