Cameron Humphreys (left) tries to win the ball from Portsmouth's Reeco Hackett

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna believes teenager Cameron Humphreys is a "great example" to their academy of what is required to be a first-team player.

The 19-year-old midfielder made his third league start of the season in Saturday's 2-0 win at Exeter City.

He was also in action for Tuesday's 2-0 EFL Trophy defeat by Portsmouth.

"Cam and Sam Morsy were fantastic in midfield. Ideally you wouldn't want them playing in the game," McKenna told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"I loved watching his performance. First and foremost is the heart [he shows].

"He was on his last legs in the second half, but he's still riding tackles, he's still winning balls back, he's still running past people, producing moments of quality."

Humphreys was given his first-team debut in an EFL Cup tie against Newport County in August 2021 and has made 13 appearances in total.

"He's a great example for everyone in the academy of what's required and he's becoming a young leader within the [first-team] squad as well."

Meanwhile, Town winger Marcus Harness had to go off in the 24th minute against Pompey with a knee injury, and is to have a scan.

"First impression is not good. I don't think there was too much in the challenge but he just got bumped as he was turning and it caused his knee to go underneath him," said McKenna.