Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale will be given permission to speak to Rangers in the next 24 hours. (Sun) external-link

Championship side QPR are expecting manager Beale to leave the club to take over as the new boss of Rangers. (Talksport) external-link

Rangers are considering alternatives to Beale with the board holding back on an approach for the QPR boss. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson urges Beale not to be a 'yes man' if he is appointed Ibrox manager. (Record) external-link

Reported Celtic target Alistair Johnston would consider a January switch from Montreal. (Sun) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale reveals there was interest in him from Fleetwood Town before they appointed Scott Brown. (Open Goal via Sun external-link )