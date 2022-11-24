Scottish Gossip: Beale, Rangers, Johnston, Celtic, Martindale, Livingston
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale will be given permission to speak to Rangers in the next 24 hours. (Sun)
Championship side QPR are expecting manager Beale to leave the club to take over as the new boss of Rangers. (Talksport)
Rangers are considering alternatives to Beale with the board holding back on an approach for the QPR boss. (Record)
Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson urges Beale not to be a 'yes man' if he is appointed Ibrox manager. (Record)
Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is in the last stage of his recovery from injury, says his father. (Record)
Reported Celtic target Alistair Johnston would consider a January switch from Montreal. (Sun)
Celtic are at an advanced stage of signing £800,000 right-back Johnston.(Scotsman - subscription required)
Montreal president Gabriel Gervais says he is not at the Qatar World Cup to conduct any transfer business. (Record)
Livingston manager David Martindale reveals there was interest in him from Fleetwood Town before they appointed Scott Brown. (Open Goal via Sun)
Former Celtic, Borussia Dortmund, Hibernian and Scotland midfielder Murdo MacLeod has been allowed home after three months in hospital. (Sun)