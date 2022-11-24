Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Beale, Rangers, Johnston, Celtic, Martindale, Livingston

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale will be given permission to speak to Rangers in the next 24 hours. (Sun)external-link

Championship side QPR are expecting manager Beale to leave the club to take over as the new boss of Rangers. (Talksport)external-link

Rangers are considering alternatives to Beale with the board holding back on an approach for the QPR boss. (Record)external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson urges Beale not to be a 'yes man' if he is appointed Ibrox manager. (Record)external-link

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is in the last stage of his recovery from injury, says his father. (Record)external-link

Reported Celtic target Alistair Johnston would consider a January switch from Montreal. (Sun)external-link

Celtic are at an advanced stage of signing £800,000 right-back Johnston.(Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Montreal president Gabriel Gervais says he is not at the Qatar World Cup to conduct any transfer business. (Record)external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale reveals there was interest in him from Fleetwood Town before they appointed Scott Brown. (Open Goal via Sunexternal-link)

Former Celtic, Borussia Dortmund, Hibernian and Scotland midfielder Murdo MacLeod has been allowed home after three months in hospital. (Sun)external-link

