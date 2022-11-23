Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Allen played a part in the warm-up before Wales' draw with the USA but was not in the squad for the game

Midfielder Joe Allen has returned to full training after his hamstring injury as he seeks to play a part in Wales' World Cup campaign.

The injury has kept the Swansea City player out since September.

Having trained alone since Wales arrived in Qatar, Allen joined the rest of the squad for Wednesday's session.

Wales started their first World Cup campaign for 64 years with a draw against the United States on Monday and face Iran on Friday.

Allen's ability to play some part against Iran would be a major boost for Wales.

He was missed during the first half against the USA, when Wales were overrun in midfield and fortunate not to trail by more than the 1-0 half-time deficit.

Wales could take a significant stride towards qualifying for the knockout stage with victory against Iran, who were thrashed 6-2 by England in their first match.

