Andy Lyons scored eight goals in 44 appearances for Shamrock Rovers

Blackpool have signed Republic of Ireland Under-21 full-back Andy Lyons on a three-and-a-half-year deal, which will begin in January.

The 22-year-old joins from Shamrock Rovers, where he won the 2022 League of Ireland Premier Division title.

Lyons, who has joined with the option of a further year, is set to train with Blackpool during the World Cup break.

"It's been a long time coming and I'm delighted to be here," he told Blackpool's official website. external-link

"I've finished the season with Shamrock Rovers, which I was delighted to do because we won the league and got to play European football, but to be finally here is brilliant.

"I've been shown around the stadium and had a good look around. It's been good to meet some of the people at the club and I'd like to thank everybody for the welcome. I'm really looking forward to getting going now."

