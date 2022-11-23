Close menu

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager signs contract extension to 2025

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments301

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City won the Premier League by one point last season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Guardiola, 51, has won 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, during six years at Etihad Stadium.

"From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place," said Spaniard Guardiola.

"I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years."

He added: "I can't say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

"I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last 10 years, and it will happen in the next 10 years because this club is so stable.

"I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies."

City, the current Premier League champions, are second in the table this season - five points behind Arsenal - and face RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16 in February.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said he was "delighted" to extend Guardiola's contract.

"He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it's exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has," said Al Mubarak.

"Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over.

"Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead."

Guardiola had successful spells as manager at Barcelona and Bayern Munich before he joined City in 2016.

He is Barca's most successful manager with 14 trophies in four years, including three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues. He then won three Bundesliga titles in a row at Bayern.

How to follow Manchester City on the BBC bannerManchester City banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

303 comments

  • Comment posted by yep, today at 10:06

    This is scary for all teams in the prem, whatever people say about pep he is a fantastic manager. This is coming from a Chelsea fan

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 10:10

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Except Arsenal… given Arteta has always been his replacement in waiting.

  • Comment posted by affles, today at 10:14

    Rubbing salt into the wounds of the united debacle

    • Reply posted by AndrewMichael, today at 10:25

      AndrewMichael replied:
      He is amazing, albeit with critics having spent over a billion, but he can't do it on the big stage of Europe so as it stands not the best for me until he does that.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 10:18

    Makes sense. Utd fans all across strongholds such as Slough, Bradford, Luton and Reading will be FUMING 😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Oscar Wilde, today at 10:50

      Oscar Wilde replied:
      Good for him, please can he sign Ronaldo...!
      But actually play him....!

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 10:15

    A lot of salty City haters in today. Too bad folks, enjoy the next few years 👌

    • Reply posted by neuromantic, today at 10:17

      neuromantic replied:
      Enjoy sports-washing an evil regime. Hope your conscience hurts with every hollow victory

  • Comment posted by ummagumma, today at 10:07

    The fans must be delighted. The guys a genius

    • Reply posted by AndrewMichael, today at 10:21

      AndrewMichael replied:
      ..... With a chequebook.

  • Comment posted by Murphy45, today at 10:05

    Yes Pep, the man, the boss, the winner, the competitor, great news for the reigning Premier league champions!

    • Reply posted by AndrewMichael, today at 10:23

      AndrewMichael replied:
      Yes, except in Europe, he can't do it in Europe. Not a fan of any big team but how does that make him the best when his tactics can't do it on the big stage? Not for me.

  • Comment posted by CiaranAj, today at 10:08

    The best signing we have had this year ! CTID

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:31

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The Man City fans hoping and praying that Man United are taken over by Saudi Arabia so they can stop lauding over them saying that they never sign players with oil money

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 10:11

    As much as I love Arsene, Klopp and Mourinho, can't help but to think Pep as the GOAT. His teams have dominated in Spain, Germany and in England

    • Reply posted by Nick Matthew, today at 10:17

      Nick Matthew replied:
      But not Europe. That's why Bayern sacked him.

  • Comment posted by Joe Public FC, today at 10:10

    Amazing news!
    I'm dreaming about getting Jude B. and develop him alongside Foden and Haaland. Ctid!

    • Reply posted by FlyMoon, today at 10:23

      FlyMoon replied:
      Why don’t you just cheer for Dortmund then 😂
      And United fans will cheer for Ajax🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 10:10

    Not at all surprising. Why wouldn't he stay and why wouldn't they keep him?

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 10:12

    Shrewd move and investment by city

    • Reply posted by FlyMoon, today at 10:20

      FlyMoon replied:
      Shrewd? It’s an extension. It’s not like he was trying to leave.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 10:21

    If your being paid silly money to manage arguably the Richest Club in the world with millions to spend on any player you want I'd think you'd stay..
    No brainer for Pep.

    • Reply posted by AndrewMichael, today at 10:43

      AndrewMichael replied:
      All of that FFP doping must get a bit boring though, but suppose Pep doesn't have any great ambitions outside of money, although to be fair you can say that about most footballers/managers these days.

  • Comment posted by drogsbreath, today at 10:44

    Another Chelsea supporter here. Securing the services of Pep is the best signing that Man City could do. Top top coach.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 10:50

      Campachoochoo replied:
      Agreed...personally, as a fan of the PL, I think its great that the best coach in world football is staying here

  • Comment posted by Invisibleman, today at 10:06

    Great news

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 10:35

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      For Pep’s bank balance.

  • Comment posted by Big M, today at 10:45

    The most significant football story of the day as far as the immediate future of top-flight English football is concerned. While fans of other clubs fire desperate and envious barbs about oil money and argue about who is the 'biggest' club, City go quietly about their business of ensuring they have the best manager, the right players, playing the best football and consistently winning trophies.

    • Reply posted by Mish, today at 10:52

      Mish replied:
      lol good one.

  • Comment posted by markthelegendkid, today at 10:23

    Great signing for City

  • Comment posted by nick1974, today at 10:21

    Rangers not making a move then

  • Comment posted by Not My Real Pseudonym, today at 10:04

    Bugger

  • Comment posted by paulb, today at 10:30

    Love how the haters keep bringing up the CL. As any true footy fan knows. You need a slice of luck in a cup competition. To win the league u need consistency.
    Great example is Liverpool. Only one Orem in 35 years. But they have good luck in cup comps.
    I rest my case

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 10:35

      TheMassDebator replied:
      In a one leg cup competition you definitely need luck. When you play 2 legs you need to be the best team in those 2 legs, not just get lucky. Ah well, they can give him another half a billion to fail to win the trophy he was brought in to win

  • Comment posted by Plain Speaking, today at 10:29

    It's good for the PL to have the best players and managers here, whoever you support

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport