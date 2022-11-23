Close menu

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager signs contract extension to 2025

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments131

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City won the Premier League by one point last season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Guardiola, 51, has won 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, during six years at Etihad Stadium.

"From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place," said Spaniard Guardiola.

"I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years."

He added: "I can't say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

"I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last 10 years, and it will happen in the next 10 years because this club is so stable.

"I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies."

City, the current Premier League champions, are second in the table this season - five points behind Arsenal - and face RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16 in February.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said he was "delighted" to extend Guardiola's contract.

"He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it's exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has," said Al Mubarak.

"Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over.

"Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead."

How to follow Manchester City on the BBC bannerManchester City banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

137 comments

  • Comment posted by yep, today at 10:06

    This is scary for all teams in the prem, whatever people say about pep he is a fantastic manager. This is coming from a Chelsea fan

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 10:10

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Except Arsenal… given Arteta has always been his replacement in waiting.

  • Comment posted by affles, today at 10:14

    Rubbing salt into the wounds of the united debacle

    • Reply posted by AndrewMichael, today at 10:25

      AndrewMichael replied:
      He is amazing, albeit with critics having spent over a billion, but he can't do it on the big stage of Europe so as it stands not the best for me until he does that.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 10:18

    Makes sense. Utd fans all across strongholds such as Slough, Bradford, Luton and Reading will be FUMING 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by ummagumma, today at 10:07

    The fans must be delighted. The guys a genius

    • Reply posted by AndrewMichael, today at 10:21

      AndrewMichael replied:
      ..... With a chequebook.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 10:15

    A lot of salty City haters in today. Too bad folks, enjoy the next few years 👌

    • Reply posted by neuromantic, today at 10:17

      neuromantic replied:
      Enjoy sports-washing an evil regime. Hope your conscience hurts with every hollow victory

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 10:12

    Shrewd move and investment by city

    • Reply posted by FlyMoon, today at 10:20

      FlyMoon replied:
      Shrewd? It’s an extension. It’s not like he was trying to leave.

  • Comment posted by CiaranAj, today at 10:08

    The best signing we have had this year ! CTID

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 10:10

    Not at all surprising. Why wouldn't he stay and why wouldn't they keep him?

  • Comment posted by Murphy45, today at 10:05

    Yes Pep, the man, the boss, the winner, the competitor, great news for the reigning Premier league champions!

    • Reply posted by AndrewMichael, today at 10:23

      AndrewMichael replied:
      Yes, except in Europe, he can't do it in Europe. Not a fan of any big team but how does that make him the best when his tactics can't do it on the big stage? Not for me.

  • Comment posted by Joe Public FC, today at 10:10

    Amazing news!
    I'm dreaming about getting Jude B. and develop him alongside Foden and Haaland. Ctid!

    • Reply posted by FlyMoon, today at 10:23

      FlyMoon replied:
      Why don’t you just cheer for Dortmund then 😂
      And United fans will cheer for Ajax🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Invisibleman, today at 10:06

    Great news

  • Comment posted by Bake News, today at 10:05

    salt'n'pep guardiola. A staple of british football - long may his reign continue, place Man U in the dark ages and have Man City RISE up to the Holyhalland!!

  • Comment posted by Not My Real Pseudonym, today at 10:04

    Bugger

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 10:04

    That's the Carabao Cup wrapped up for another 2 years then

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 10:08

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Oh, did they win it last year?

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 10:11

    As much as I love Arsene, Klopp and Mourinho, can't help but to think Pep as the GOAT. His teams have dominated in Spain, Germany and in England

    • Reply posted by Nick Matthew, today at 10:17

      Nick Matthew replied:
      But not Europe. That's why Bayern sacked him.

  • Comment posted by Wodpanyango, today at 10:06

    Congratulations Pep

  • Comment posted by Syed, today at 10:04

    Oh FFS (LFC fan)

    • Reply posted by Your Comment, today at 10:09

      Your Comment replied:
      You're mid table

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 10:22

    Unlucky Nicola, now may I suggest you concentrate on running your country, and helping the thousands of people worried about their heating.

  • Comment posted by nick1974, today at 10:21

    Rangers not making a move then

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 10:21

    If your being paid silly money to manage arguably the Richest Club in the world with millions to spend on any player you want I'd think you'd stay..
    No brainer for Pep.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport