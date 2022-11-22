Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Rangers chairman Dave King is concerned about the club's direction

Sacked Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was upset to learn prospective successor Michael Beale was a recent guest of the club at a match. (Express) external-link

Former chairman Dave King believes both manager Steven Gerrard and successor Van Bronckhorst were let down by the club's board. (Record) external-link

Rangers' largest shareholder King fears the club will stagnate for years unless there is boardroom change. (Sun) external-link

Ralph Hasenhuttl, Kjetil Knutsen and Kevin Muscat will not be considered by Rangers. (Express) external-link

Hasenhuttl wants to take a break after leaving Southampton and Rangers still have around six candidates for their vacancy. (Record) external-link

Rangers defender Filip Helander tells Swedish media he is focusing on his fitness rather than his future after a lengthy injury absence. (Express) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou aims to sign at least two new players in January. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou says Celtic "can't stand still" as he seeks signings to take the team "to the next level". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin challenges the club's young players to push for first-team places. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Striker Kevin Nisbet is expected to make his first Hibernian appearance in nine months in this weekend's friendly with Middlesbrough and teammate Chris Cadden says Nisbet's return is like having a new signing. (Record) external-link

Nisbet's return will be "fun to watch", says Cadden. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Ross County pair Victor Loturi and William Akio have been inspired by Canada's qualification for the World Cup. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

On-loan Dundee United midfielder Declan Glass is celebrating winning a fourth trophy on loan at Derry City. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher's son Tyler has been called up by England Under-16s. (Sun) external-link