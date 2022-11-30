Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group C
PolandPoland0ArgentinaArgentina2

World Cup 2022: Poland 0-2 Argentina - South Americans top group after dramatic night

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Stadium 974 in Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments580

Argentina completed the turnaround from the shock opening World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia by qualifying for the last 16 in impressive style against Poland - who went through on goal difference having finished level on points with Mexico.

Lionel Messi was the catalyst for the crucial win against Mexico that got Argentina's campaign back on track, and he was instrumental again as they illustrated why they were regarded as one of the tournament favourites to set up a second-round match against Australia.

Poland were set to progress by virtue of the Fifa Fair Play rule for having fewer yellow cards than Mexico - until Saudi Arabia pulled one back deep into stoppage time in their 2-1 loss to the Concacaf side. That meant goal difference was decisive for the Poles, who will next face France.

Argentina ran out comfortable winners with second-half goals from Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister and Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez, but the game still held real drama and jeopardy in the closing stages as Poland knew another goal conceded, or another goal for Mexico against the Saudis, would send them out on goals scored.

Argentina dominated throughout but had to wait until after the second half to make the breakthrough as Messi had a first-half penalty saved by Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny after the pair collided in an aerial challenge, a harsh award after a video assistant referee consultation.

Mac Allister gave Argentina the lead they deserved when he swept home Nahuel Molina's cross a minute after the break and Alvarez sealed victory with a fine finish into the top corner in the 67th minute.

Impressive Argentina show class

Argentina's improvement continued as they produced their best performance of the World Cup to outclass a disappointing Poland.

The Argentines shook off the shock of that stunning loss to Saudi Arabia to settle their nerves with a Messi-inspired win against Mexico then stepped up to another level to confirm a last-16 game against Australia.

Messi's first-half penalty miss was a minor interruption on their path to victory as they held complete command of territory and possession against a passive Poland, especially given what was at stake.

Argentina keeper Emi Martinez did not have a moment of anxiety and once Mac Allister put them ahead the game was virtually over, Alvarez confirming it with a superb strike past the excellent Szczesny that hinted at his own rich potential.

Messi showed flashes of his mercurial best but this was a complete performance from Argentina who played with greater intensity and fire than they have so far.

They have taken their time to show why they are so highly regarded but produced plenty of evidence here to illustrate just how dangerous they will be in the knockout stage.

Passive Poland ride their luck

It was symbolic of this lacklustre Poland performance that their greatest show of passion all night came after the game had finished when they punched the air as news of Saudi Arabia's goal against Mexico that confirmed their place in the last 16 filtered down on to the pitch.

Poland's players revelled in the good tidings as they waved red and white flags on the pitch, barely able to believe they were through to face France.

They can consider themselves fortunate to be there after this poor performance in which they never troubled Argentina and the great striker Robert Lewandowski did not receive any service worthy of the name.

One exception to the mediocre fare from the rest of his colleagues was former Arsenal goalkeeper Szczesny, who was magnificent throughout, saving Messi's penalty and producing other stops in a faultless display.

Poland are through and enjoyed their celebration but they will have to step up several levels to trouble France.

Player of the match

Mac AllisterAlexis Mac Allister

with an average of 8.24

Poland

  1. Squad number1Player nameSzczesny
    Average rating

    7.80

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    7.06

  3. Squad number9Player nameLewandowski
    Average rating

    5.89

  4. Squad number15Player nameGlik
    Average rating

    5.66

  5. Squad number20Player nameZielinski
    Average rating

    5.62

  6. Squad number18Player nameBereszynski
    Average rating

    5.56

  7. Squad number6Player nameBielik
    Average rating

    5.56

  8. Squad number14Player nameKiwior
    Average rating

    5.32

  9. Squad number10Player nameKrychowiak
    Average rating

    5.27

  10. Squad number16Player nameSwiderski
    Average rating

    5.27

  11. Squad number24Player nameFrankowski
    Average rating

    5.17

  12. Squad number8Player nameSzymanski
    Average rating

    4.53

  13. Squad number13Player nameKaminski
    Average rating

    4.53

  14. Squad number26Player nameSkóras
    Average rating

    4.49

  15. Squad number3Player nameJedrzejczyk
    Average rating

    4.43

  16. Squad number23Player namePiatek
    Average rating

    4.19

Argentina

  1. Squad number20Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    8.24

  2. Squad number10Player nameMessi
    Average rating

    7.44

  3. Squad number9Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.35

  4. Squad number23Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.88

  5. Squad number11Player nameDi María
    Average rating

    6.79

  6. Squad number24Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    6.71

  7. Squad number7Player nameDe Paul
    Average rating

    6.62

  8. Squad number13Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.57

  9. Squad number26Player nameMolina
    Average rating

    6.53

  10. Squad number19Player nameOtamendi
    Average rating

    6.40

  11. Squad number8Player nameAcuña
    Average rating

    6.31

  12. Squad number3Player nameTagliafico
    Average rating

    6.16

  13. Squad number5Player nameParedes
    Average rating

    6.06

  14. Squad number6Player namePezzella
    Average rating

    5.94

  15. Squad number16Player nameAlmada
    Average rating

    5.93

  16. Squad number22Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    5.88

Line-ups

Poland

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2Cash
  • 15Glik
  • 14Kiwior
  • 18BereszynskiSubstituted forJedrzejczykat 72'minutes
  • 20Zielinski
  • 6BielikSubstituted forSzymanskiat 62'minutes
  • 10KrychowiakBooked at 78minsSubstituted forPiatekat 83'minutes
  • 24FrankowskiSubstituted forKaminskiat 45'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 16SwiderskiSubstituted forSkórasat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jedrzejczyk
  • 4Wieteska
  • 5Bednarek
  • 7Milik
  • 8Szymanski
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Kaminski
  • 17Zurkowski
  • 19Szymanski
  • 21Zalewski
  • 22Grabara
  • 23Piatek
  • 25Gumny
  • 26Skóras

Argentina

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Martínez
  • 26Molina
  • 13Romero
  • 19Otamendi
  • 8AcuñaBooked at 49minsSubstituted forTagliaficoat 59'minutes
  • 7De Paul
  • 24FernándezSubstituted forPezzellaat 79'minutes
  • 20Mac AllisterSubstituted forAlmadaat 84'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forParedesat 59'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9ÁlvarezSubstituted forMartínezat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Armani
  • 2Foyth
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 4Montiel
  • 5Paredes
  • 6Pezzella
  • 12Rulli
  • 14Palacios
  • 15Correa
  • 16Almada
  • 17Gómez Villaverde
  • 18Rodríguez
  • 21Dybala
  • 22Martínez
  • 25Martínez
Referee:
Danny Makkelie
Attendance:
44,089

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamArgentina
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home4
Away23
Shots on Target
Home0
Away12
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Poland 0, Argentina 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Poland 0, Argentina 2.

  3. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Poland).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Almada.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina).

  8. Post update

    Piotr Zielinski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Paredes (Argentina).

  11. Post update

    Michal Skóras (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Thiago Almada replaces Alexis Mac Allister.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Poland. Krzysztof Piatek replaces Grzegorz Krychowiak.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Lautaro Martínez replaces Julián Álvarez.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Germán Pezzella replaces Enzo Fernández.

  16. Booking

    Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Argentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Poland. Artur Jedrzejczyk replaces Bartosz Bereszynski.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

580 comments

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:05

    The “VAR” Shambles Strikes Again!!

    Never a Penalty in a million years.

    Shocking decision.

    • Reply posted by KR, today at 21:07

      KR replied:
      Stone wall pen.

  • Comment posted by Bob P, today at 21:06

    Based on this Poland performance that is a bye for France into the quarter finals.

    • Reply posted by Broadsword calling Danny Boy, today at 21:16

      Broadsword calling Danny Boy replied:
      Pity, really wanted to see France v Argentina next.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 21:06

    Right before the result , var has to sort itself out , I get the letter of the law but referees have to understand the game better , in no way is szczesny going for Messi , eyes totally fixed on the ball . Decisions like this are ruining our game . Imagine if they won the game by that decision or even worse the final .

    • Reply posted by disgustedofwells, today at 21:10

      disgustedofwells replied:
      Or by a deliberate handball…oh wait a minute…that happened, because of no VAR!
      Never forgotten!
      Argentina win the group after all!

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 21:09

    Argentina deserved to go through but that decision was farcical. And the reaction from Messi was so shameless rolling around and clutching his face, terrible dive.

  • Comment posted by Gary , today at 21:13

    A sad day for football with Poland qualifying, surely one of the most boring teams ever to 'grace' the world Cup, at least teams like Canada and Ecuador had a go, this lot is like watching paint dry.

    • Reply posted by Rutland23, today at 21:15

      Rutland23 replied:
      Worse the Argies going through, biggest cheats around

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 21:10

    Mexico so unlucky, poland get through with the worst football I have seen bar Costa Rica against Spain

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Who here thinks the officials want to see the top teams in the knockout rounds of the World Cup

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 21:08

    I suppose people will be as disgusted with the rolling and holding of the face from messi after he was brushed with a finger as they were with Ronaldos dive.

    • Reply posted by spanish gooner, today at 21:21

      spanish gooner replied:
      Tbf Messi was actually hit and it was probably painful, it just shouldn't have been a penalty as there was nothing the GK could do and the ball was already heading out of play. I'm not sure I'd call it a dive.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 21:11

    Poland's performance was a disgrace. Gutless, uninspiring and negative throughout. From the first whistle they pulled 9 men back across the penalty area and simply appeared disinterested in playing football. Thye deserved to be eliminated but somehow go through. Oh! that was never a penalty in a thousand years. Linekar, Shearer and Ferdinand agreed. Something strange going on in that game!!

    • Reply posted by kaymacc, today at 21:22

      kaymacc replied:
      Just have to accept Argentina are one of FIFAs pet teams...

  • Comment posted by fanofsport, today at 21:09

    What saddens me is that young kids look up to Messi and Ronaldo. The dive from both Ronaldo and today's clear fake from Messi are only teaching kids that cheating and play acting is acceptable, both players should have been booked for simulation. Disgusting from two so called icons of football .
    As far as result , glad that Poland got through after clearly being cheated by Messi.

    • Reply posted by disgustedofwells, today at 21:12

      disgustedofwells replied:
      It’s not as if Argentina don’t have ‘previous’ with cheating at World Cups is it?
      They’ve won the group, as expected

  • Comment posted by Phyllie, today at 21:10

    I am going to be very harsh here... But it's convenient that the two teams involved in boring and negative football for the first two matches ended up praying for a result in the end...
    Serves Mexico right for their lack of endeavour in the first two matches... as for Poland... I hope France do their worst...

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 21:18

      big G replied:
      Didn't watch the Mexico games but surely they couldn't have been more negative than Poland 🤷

  • Comment posted by Pondhopper, today at 21:23

    Never a pen. Great save from Szczesny though, even if I wanted to see Messi score a goal, but not like that. FFS!
    Ludicrous descision, to say the least.
    All VAR officials need to go to Specsavers, and that ref too!
    Wondering if they're determined to get Argentina through to the final?

    • Reply posted by big nolte, today at 21:41

      big nolte replied:
      It's so bad , that shouldn't even be considered to be a penalty .

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 21:13

    Worst VAR decision of world Cup absolute shocker.

    I used to admire messi but the tax frauds iand blatant cheating have tarred a truly once special footballer.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 21:15

      Metro1962 replied:
      Messi by name.

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 21:09

    Poland through but but but...

    Absolutely shocking commentary. The Saudi goal did not matter. If Mexico had won 3-0 or 3-1 they would have gone through (goals scored being the tie breaker).

    Not a clue - if Mexico needed 2 then the ending would not have been as frantic.

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 21:16

    Mexico only have themselves to blame. If they didn't leave it so long before they started trying to play good football, Poland would be packing for their flight home and not them.

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 21:47

      Eloy replied:
      Great that Mexico have exited.

  • Comment posted by Noshaq, today at 21:13

    Poland happy to leave it in the lap of the gods. No attempt to take control at all and undeserving of anything. That pen decision was disgusting too.

  • Comment posted by Arch Stanton, today at 21:10

    Messi passing and distribution still top drawer. Poland were woeful. I hope France spank them. Lewandowski may has well have dropped into defence!

    • Reply posted by fastdoc1, today at 22:04

      fastdoc1 replied:
      Agreed
      The four people downvoting you are either ronaldo fans or people on the dole who want everyone to pay taxes for them to do sweet fa

  • Comment posted by pab0967, today at 21:07

    Poland didn't play to win, defensive, parking the bus, 10 at the back football, totally bottled it.

    At least it filled the gap for spurs fans during the world cup break

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 21:12

      Julio Laker replied:
      Poland didn't play. Full stop.

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 21:08

    Wow, Poland held out against Germany for two weeks with just a cavalry but that was probably the most embarrassing display of patheticness we'll ever see at a world cup. Feel bad for Mexico who tried to stay in the world cup. France should pulverise this shower.

    • Reply posted by James_Autar, today at 21:14

      James_Autar replied:
      Agree totally. Totally negatuive and uninspiring from Poland. Looked like they had no intention of trying to win. Something does not ring right about that game. That was never a penalty either.

  • Comment posted by limirl, today at 21:12

    How Mexico didn't grab 5 or 6 goals today was astonishing, they had so many chances and near misses.