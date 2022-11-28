Poland v Argentina

Last updated on .From the section Football

TEAM NEWS

Poland head coach Czeslaw Michniewicz may be tempted to change to a more defensive formation with his side only needing a draw to reach the last 16.

Striker Arkadiusz Milik, who partnered Robert Lewandowski in the win against Saudi Arabia, could make way for an extra defensive midfielder.

The Poles also have the option of switching to a three-man defence.

Argentina, who need a win to guarantee qualification, should have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, came off the bench to score a spectacular second goal in the 2-0 win against Mexico and is in contention for his first international start.

A draw will send Argentina through if Saudi Arabia and Mexico also draw, or if the Mexicans win by up to a two-goal margin.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Argentina were not great in the first half against Mexico but they still got the win they needed after suffering one of the great World Cup shocks against Saudi Arabia in their opening game.

You wonder if it is written in the stars for Lionel Messi in this tournament the way they huffed and puffed against Mexico before he got the breakthrough goal.

They played much better when Mexico opened up but now they need to win again to be sure of getting through, and it won't be easy. They will have to work hard to break down a Poland side who are top of Group C after two games.

A draw might also get Argentina through depending on what happens in the other match, but that way they would face France in the last 16 and no-one wants to play them next.

Prediction: 1-2

Chris Sutton's predictions for the final round of World Cup group games

MATCH FACTS

Poland can reach the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 1986 - when they advanced as one of the best third-placed teams despite losing their last group game 3-0 versus England.

The Poles are vying to keep a clean sheet in four successive World Cup matches for the first time.

Lionel Messi has netted in each of his last six games for Argentina, scoring 12 goals in total in that run. He has never scored in seven consecutive matches for his country.

Messi is set to play his 22nd game at the World Cup, a new record for Argentina. Only Lothar Matthaus (25 matches), Miroslav Klose (24) and Paolo Maldini (23) have featured more often.

