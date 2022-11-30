Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group D
AustraliaAustralia1DenmarkDenmark0

World Cup 2022: Australia 1-0 Denmark - Mathew Leckie sends Socceroos to knockouts for first time since 2006

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments271

Australia reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in 16 years after shocking Denmark.

The Danes, needing victory to progress, dominated possession but were caught out on the break when Australia scored the winner on the hour mark.

Denmark lost the ball in the Australian box and Mathew Leckie finished a brilliant counter attack with a low shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

Australia finish in second place in Group D on six points, only behind world champions France on goal difference.

Denmark meanwhile exit Qatar 2022 in disappointing fashion, with just one point from three games, sitting bottom of the group.

Australia will now play the winners of Group C - with Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico all in with a chance of topping the table - on Saturday (19:00 GMT).

Dark horses bolt as Denmark exit

Denmark came into the World Cup tipped by many fans and pundits as 'dark horses' after their impressive run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and a strong Uefa Nations League campaign in which they beat France home and away.

However they have failed to impress in Qatar and go home having scored only once in three Group D games.

Their attacking struggles were acknowledged by manager Kasper Hjulmand who made three changes from the defeat to France, all in attacking positions.

Martin Braithwaite, Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen and Andreas Skov Olsen came in as Mikkel Damsgaard, Victor Nelsson and striker Andreas Cornelius dropped to the bench - but the changes made little difference.

The Danes' best chance came through Jensen in the first half, who forced Australia captain Mat Ryan into an impressive acrobatic save after being played through by a Braithwaite flick.

However it was telling that Denmark's most threatening attacking outlet was left back Joakim Maehle, who tested Australia with his probing runs but was not adequately supported by those further forward.

They demanded a penalty in the second half when Kasper Dolberg was hauled down in the area, however he was narrowly offside as the Danish campaign petered out.

Denmark continue their longest winless World Cup run, having failed to to earn a victory in any of their past six games in the competition, with four of them draws.

Solid Aussies show spirit of 2006

Australia, the lowest seeded side in Group D, ran the game at their tempo and the largely uneventful encounter suited their needs perfectly, with a draw potentially enough to see them through having started the day second in the group on three points.

However just as the news of Tunisia taking a shock lead against France filtered through, which would have eliminated them on goal difference had they drawn here, Leckie sprang into action.

Dolberg lost the ball in the Australian box and his side was caught out on the break. Melbourne City winger Leckie ran confidently at the Danish defence, and struck left footed through Maehle's legs past Schmeichel inside the far post.

It ensured they reach the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 2006, when a star-studded side featuring Harry Kewell, Tim Cahill and Mark Schwarzer were only stopped by eventual champions Italy.

This team features far fewer big names but marshalled by captain and former Brighton and Arsenal goalkeeper Ryan, they have recovered from a 4-1 loss to France in their opening game - where they were naively open and picked apart by Kylian Mbappe and co - to grind out the results required.

It was Ryan who guided Australia through the nervy final six minutes of added time, claiming corners with aplomb.

A Cornelius header looped onto the roof of the net in stoppage time but a historic victory was secured.

Player of the match

SouttarHarry Souttar

with an average of 8.63

Australia

  1. Squad number19Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    8.63

  2. Squad number7Player nameLeckie
    Average rating

    8.43

  3. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    8.33

  4. Squad number4Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    8.12

  5. Squad number26Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    8.09

  6. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    7.83

  7. Squad number8Player nameWright
    Average rating

    7.82

  8. Squad number15Player nameDuke
    Average rating

    7.77

  9. Squad number14Player nameMcGree
    Average rating

    7.76

  10. Squad number22Player nameIrvine
    Average rating

    7.75

  11. Squad number2Player nameDegenek
    Average rating

    7.74

  12. Squad number1Player nameRyan
    Average rating

    7.61

  13. Squad number10Player nameHrustic
    Average rating

    7.55

  14. Squad number9Player nameMaclaren
    Average rating

    7.54

  15. Squad number23Player nameGoodwin
    Average rating

    7.10

Denmark

  1. Squad number10Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    5.00

  2. Squad number13Player nameKristensen
    Average rating

    4.49

  3. Squad number23Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.46

  4. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    4.34

  5. Squad number2Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    4.02

  6. Squad number6Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    3.86

  7. Squad number7Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    3.78

  8. Squad number5Player nameMaehle
    Average rating

    3.68

  9. Squad number11Player nameSkov Olsen
    Average rating

    3.53

  10. Squad number25Player nameLindstrøm
    Average rating

    3.49

  11. Squad number12Player nameDolberg
    Average rating

    3.48

  12. Squad number24Player nameSkov
    Average rating

    3.47

  13. Squad number14Player nameDamsgaard
    Average rating

    3.46

  14. Squad number9Player nameBraithwaite
    Average rating

    3.40

  15. Squad number26Player nameBah
    Average rating

    3.33

  16. Squad number21Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    3.23

Line-ups

Australia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ryan
  • 2DegenekBooked at 57mins
  • 19Souttar
  • 4Rowles
  • 16BehichBooked at 4mins
  • 7LeckieSubstituted forHrusticat 89'minutes
  • 13Mooy
  • 22Irvine
  • 23GoodwinSubstituted forBaccusat 45'minutes
  • 14McGreeSubstituted forWrightat 74'minutes
  • 15DukeSubstituted forMaclarenat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Atkinson
  • 5Karacic
  • 6Tilio
  • 8Wright
  • 9Maclaren
  • 10Hrustic
  • 11Mabil
  • 12Redmayne
  • 17Devlin
  • 18Vukovic
  • 20Deng
  • 21Kuol
  • 24King
  • 25Cummings
  • 26Baccus

Denmark

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 13KristensenSubstituted forBahat 45'minutes
  • 2Andersen
  • 6Christensen
  • 5MaehleSubstituted forCorneliusat 70'minutes
  • 7JensenSubstituted forDamsgaardat 59'minutes
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 10Eriksen
  • 11Skov OlsenSubstituted forSkovat 69'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 9BraithwaiteSubstituted forDolbergat 59'minutes
  • 25Lindstrøm

Substitutes

  • 3Nelsson
  • 4Kjaer
  • 12Dolberg
  • 14Damsgaard
  • 15Nørgaard
  • 16Christensen
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 18Wass
  • 19Wind
  • 20Poulsen
  • 21Cornelius
  • 22Rønnow
  • 24Skov
  • 26Bah
Referee:
Mustapha Ghorbal
Attendance:
41,232

Match Stats

Home TeamAustraliaAway TeamDenmark
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Australia 1, Denmark 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Australia 1, Denmark 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) header from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Mathew Ryan.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Milos Degenek.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark).

  7. Post update

    Milos Degenek (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Ajdin Hrustic replaces Mathew Leckie.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Bah (Denmark) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Keanu Baccus (Australia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Souttar with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Joachim Andersen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Maclaren (Australia).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Jamie Maclaren replaces Mitchell Duke.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jesper Lindstrøm (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexander Bah (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius.

  17. Booking

    Robert Skov (Denmark) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Robert Skov (Denmark).

  19. Post update

    Keanu Baccus (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Australia. Kye Rowles tries a through ball, but Mitchell Duke is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Comments

Join the conversation

273 comments

  • Comment posted by vrgn, today at 17:09

    The mighty mighty Socceroos! So proud of you boys! 4.09 am in Oz and half the country awake

    • Reply posted by jon, today at 17:15

      jon replied:
      Congratulations to the socceroo’s. Sad that Tunisia are going out but what a great consolation to beat France, the current world champions.

  • Comment posted by Cicatrix, today at 17:07

    Can't argue with winning two out of three of your group games.

    Through to the next round because they deserve to be there.

    Wizards of OZ !!

    • Reply posted by LondonIsBlue not RedorWhite, today at 17:18

      LondonIsBlue not RedorWhite replied:
      You're playing Argentina next.
      Witchs of OZ

  • Comment posted by 2Tone, today at 17:02

    Question, who enjoys or wants to listen to the tripe spouted by the pundits before, after and during each game?

    Maybe we could have the national anthems and then kick off to save us?

    • Reply posted by CraigCB11, today at 17:05

      CraigCB11 replied:
      I'm with you on this.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 17:02

    Bloody well done to the Aussies .. well played .. from a Pom

    • Reply posted by LondonIsBlue not RedorWhite, today at 17:17

      LondonIsBlue not RedorWhite replied:
      Stop rejoicing you're playing Argentina next

  • Comment posted by Nok Su Kow, today at 17:09

    Congratulations to Australia! Tough start to the tournament but they have shown fantastic determination and deserve a spot in the knock out rounds.
    Added to that, they weren't givin any help from France, who fielded a second string side v Tunisia.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well. Strike me rose. Who would thought Denmark would be the ones playing like a bunch of galahs

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 17:03

    Well done Aussies

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:31

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Great achievement. Now lets see if they can reach the quarter finals for the first time

  • Comment posted by All the world is a stage , today at 17:02

    Denmark made Wales look good.

    • Reply posted by living room , today at 17:04

      living room replied:
      Steady on 😱🤣

  • Comment posted by roadymcroadface, today at 16:57

    Denmark really disappointing.

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 17:06

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      I'm delighted that the Danes are out! Will never forgive Ericksen for what he did to Brentford.

  • Comment posted by DavidG, today at 16:58

    Denmark deserve to go out - they were abysmal. No quality, no urgency. It was like watching Qatar.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 17:03

      RR replied:
      They've scored as many goals at this world cup as Qatar

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 17:06

    A lot of results are proving there's no such thing as an easy game in the World Cup, any team is capable of beating the other ........... Apart from Wales & Qatar!

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Blue, today at 17:08

    Well done Australia

  • Comment posted by living room , today at 17:11

    Were France hoping to let France B through the back door?

    • Reply posted by maxc, today at 17:12

      maxc replied:
      Smells fishy doesn't it!!

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 17:15

    Yes Martin keown Denmark will easily beat Australia lol. He knows nothing.

    • Reply posted by Abanaazer, today at 17:40

      Abanaazer replied:
      He's not alone they are nearly all rubbish regardless of gender and which channel they are working for.

  • Comment posted by sherwood, today at 17:10

    Well done Aussies, teamwork and passion throughout. Danish fans must be a bit peeved with their efforts.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 17:02

    Very surprised how poor Denmark were.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 17:13

    Souttar is a man mountain defence. Heads everything clear and tackles from anywhere inside the penalty area. Sadly another dreadful BBC commentary by Jonathan Pearce. Totally unintelligable once again. Does anyone from the BBC actually sit at home and 'listen' to this guy. He's dreadful!!

  • Comment posted by Abdul, today at 17:07

    Just to add Denmark won 9/10 games in qualifying, didn’t show up no energy and urgency, 😴

    • Reply posted by 2aez3kce, today at 17:31

      2aez3kce replied:
      Does happen, who else remembers Norway in world cup 94, after beating Holland and England (also knocking out 😭), they were then terrible in the tournament 😬

  • Comment posted by Sedgley Wolf, today at 17:06

    Well done Australia.

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 17:02

    Well done Aussies
    Brilliant for them and the game in Australia

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 17:15

    Well done Australia....a victory for ordinary footballers the world over....not a premiership prima donna in sight

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32105147
2Senegal32015416
3Ecuador31114314
4Qatar300317-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England32109277
2USA31202115
3Iran31