FIFA World Cup - Group D
AustraliaAustralia15:00DenmarkDenmark
Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

Australia v Denmark

Last updated on .From the section Football

Australia head coach Graham Arnold
Graham Arnold believes his team are ready to "put smiles on Australian faces" by qualifying for the knockout stage
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates:20 November-18 December Coverage: Liveon BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - full coverage details

TEAM NEWS

Australia's key playmaker Ajdin Hrustic has been declared fit to start after returning from injury as a substitute in the win against Tunisia.

Defender Nathanial Atkinson missed the second group game with an ankle problem and will be assessed.

Denmark have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their must-win clash in Al-Wakrah.

Andreas Skov Olsen and Simon Kjaer could both return after missing out in the defeat against France.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I haven't changed my mind about Australia's strengths and weaknesses but if they score first, this becomes very interesting.

That would make things super-awkward for Denmark, who are lacking that cutting edge up front,

Reaching the last 16 would be an incredible achievement for this Australia side but it is the Danes who I think will make it, and I don't think they will fall behind either.

Prediction: 0-2

Sutton's full predictions for the third round of World Cup games

Christian Eriksen has created seven chances in his two games so far, five more than any other Danish player

MATCH FACTS

  • Australia and Denmark faced each other at the 2018 World Cup group stage, drawing 1-1. A penalty from Mile Jedinak cancelled out Christian Eriksen's opener.
  • Australia are looking to qualify from a World Cup group stage for a second time - also doing so in 2006.
  • Denmark have now failed to win any of their last five World Cup games (D4, L1) - their longest-ever winless run in the competition.
  • The last time the Danes scored more than one goal in a World Cup game was a 2-1 victory over Cameroon in 2010.
Wednesday 30th November 2022

Group C

  • PolandPoland19:00ArgentinaArgentina
  • Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia19:00MexicoMexico

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32104137
2Ecuador31203125
3Senegal31113304
4Qatar300316-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21
