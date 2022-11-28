Australia v Denmark

Last updated on .From the section Football

Graham Arnold believes his team are ready to "put smiles on Australian faces" by qualifying for the knockout stage

TEAM NEWS

Australia's key playmaker Ajdin Hrustic has been declared fit to start after returning from injury as a substitute in the win against Tunisia.

Defender Nathanial Atkinson missed the second group game with an ankle problem and will be assessed.

Denmark have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their must-win clash in Al-Wakrah.

Andreas Skov Olsen and Simon Kjaer could both return after missing out in the defeat against France.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I haven't changed my mind about Australia's strengths and weaknesses but if they score first, this becomes very interesting.

That would make things super-awkward for Denmark, who are lacking that cutting edge up front,

Reaching the last 16 would be an incredible achievement for this Australia side but it is the Danes who I think will make it, and I don't think they will fall behind either.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Australia and Denmark faced each other at the 2018 World Cup group stage, drawing 1-1. A penalty from Mile Jedinak cancelled out Christian Eriksen's opener.

Australia are looking to qualify from a World Cup group stage for a second time - also doing so in 2006.

Denmark have now failed to win any of their last five World Cup games (D4, L1) - their longest-ever winless run in the competition.

The last time the Danes scored more than one goal in a World Cup game was a 2-1 victory over Cameroon in 2010.