Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group C
Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia1MexicoMexico2

World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico - Gerardo Martino's side out on goal difference

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Lusail Stadium, Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments83

Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 but agonisingly went out of the World Cup on goal difference on a night of incredible drama in Doha.

With Argentina beating Poland 2-0 in Group C at Stadium 974 and Mexico leading by the same scoreline at Lusail Stadium in the 94th minute, Gerardo Martino's side needed one more goal to prevent them from going out according to Fifa's fair play rule.

But Salem Al Dawsari's injury-time consolation goal for Saudi Arabia sent the distraught Mexicans home anyway, leaving the Polish players to celebrate across the city.

After a stop-start first half with little rhythm to it, the match burst into life two minutes after the break as Henry Martin reacted quickest to finish Cesar Montes' flick on.

Mexico fans had barely calmed their celebrations before Luis Chavez curled a glorious 30-yard free-kick into the top corner to send their supporters into pandemonium.

They thought they had another but Hirving Lozano's low strike was chalked off for offside and Martin should have had a second but volleyed over from 12 yards out.

It was all Mexico as they pushed for further goals. Chavez nearly struck another stunning free-kick but Mohammed Al Owais palmed it out, then Orbelín Pineda curled narrowly wide.

Mexico thought they had sealed progression when Uriel Antuna stroked in late on, but that too was flagged for offside and they went out in the most excruciating manner.

Agony for Mexico

The first half was one to forget, the drama in the second will live long in the memory.

It was absolute chaos before the game, with thousands of Saudi fans making the trip across the border for a game in which victory would have secured a place in the knockout stage.

But they never really managed to put Mexico under pressure and ultimately both sides went out of the competition.

At one stage, Mexico were set to be knocked out because they had collected more yellow cards (seven) than Poland (five), with the two teams level on points and goal difference.

While Al Dawsari's late goal changed little, Mexico fans were still left dejected at full-time, with some staying long after the final whistle with their head in their hands.

Martin's opener from close range and Chavez's peach of a free-kick gave them hope, but two disallowed goals crushed any optimism of advancing out of the group.

The result ends a sequence of progression to the round of 16, having done so at the previous eight World Cups, a run stretching back to 1978.

For Saudi Arabia, the tournament ends in disappointment by finishing bottom of the group despite an opening game victory over Argentina that will go down as one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

Mohamed Kanno had his chances, shanking wide from the angle and curling a free-kick narrowly over, while Ali Al Hassan almost headed in on the stroke of half-time.

The stadium was filled mostly with raucous Saudi supporters and they went home with one final cheer as Al Dawsari coolly converted late on.

Player of the match

ChávezLuis Chávez

with an average of 7.79

Saudi Arabia

  1. Squad number10Player nameSalem Al Dawsari
    Average rating

    7.48

  2. Squad number26Player nameRiyadh Sharahili
    Average rating

    6.98

  3. Squad number3Player nameAbdullah Madu
    Average rating

    6.92

  4. Squad number17Player nameHassan Tambakti
    Average rating

    6.88

  5. Squad number23Player nameMohammed Kanno
    Average rating

    6.85

  6. Squad number19Player nameHattan Bahbri
    Average rating

    6.85

  7. Squad number11Player nameSaleh Al Shehri
    Average rating

    6.75

  8. Squad number4Player nameAbdulelah Al Amri
    Average rating

    6.74

  9. Squad number20Player nameAbdulrahman Al Obud
    Average rating

    6.71

  10. Squad number5Player nameAli Al Bulayhi
    Average rating

    6.61

  11. Squad number15Player nameAli Al Hassan
    Average rating

    6.60

  12. Squad number12Player nameSaud Abdulhamid
    Average rating

    6.33

  13. Squad number2Player nameSultan Al Ghannam
    Average rating

    6.17

  14. Squad number9Player nameFeras Al Brikan
    Average rating

    6.15

  15. Squad number21Player nameMohammed Al Owais
    Average rating

    6.00

Mexico

  1. Squad number24Player nameChávez
    Average rating

    7.79

  2. Squad number13Player nameOchoa
    Average rating

    7.63

  3. Squad number4Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.62

  4. Squad number10Player nameVega
    Average rating

    7.57

  5. Squad number22Player nameLozano
    Average rating

    7.22

  6. Squad number19Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    7.18

  7. Squad number20Player nameMartín
    Average rating

    7.17

  8. Squad number3Player nameMontes
    Average rating

    7.08

  9. Squad number17Player namePineda
    Average rating

    7.06

  10. Squad number21Player nameAntuna
    Average rating

    6.97

  11. Squad number26Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.95

  12. Squad number8Player nameRodríguez
    Average rating

    6.64

  13. Squad number23Player nameGallardo
    Average rating

    6.64

  14. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    6.63

  15. Squad number15Player nameMoreno
    Average rating

    6.55

  16. Squad number11Player nameFunes Mori
    Average rating

    6.50

Line-ups

Saudi Arabia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Al Owais
  • 2Al GhannamSubstituted forBahbriat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4Al AmriBooked at 90mins
  • 17Al TambaktiBooked at 52mins
  • 5Al BulayhiSubstituted forSharahiliat 37'minutes
  • 9Al Brikan
  • 15Al HassanBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMaduat 45'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 12Abdulhamid
  • 10Al Dawsari
  • 11Al ShehriBooked at 28minsSubstituted forAl Obudat 62'minutes
  • 23Kanno

Substitutes

  • 1Al Rubaie Al Yami
  • 3Madu
  • 14Otayf
  • 16Al Naji
  • 18Al Abid
  • 19Bahbri
  • 20Al Obud
  • 22Al Suweiti Al Aqidi
  • 24Al Shardan Al Dawsari
  • 25Asiri
  • 26Sharahili

Mexico

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Ochoa
  • 19SánchezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 86'minutes
  • 3Montes
  • 15Moreno
  • 23Gallardo
  • 4ÁlvarezBooked at 16minsSubstituted forFunes Moriat 86'minutes
  • 24Chávez
  • 22Lozano
  • 17PinedaSubstituted forRodríguezat 77'minutes
  • 10VegaSubstituted forAntunaat 45'minutes
  • 20MartínSubstituted forJiménezat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Talavera
  • 2Araújo
  • 5Vásquez
  • 6Arteaga
  • 7Romo
  • 8Rodríguez
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Funes Mori
  • 12Cota
  • 14Gutiérrez
  • 16Herrera
  • 18Guardado
  • 21Antuna
  • 25Alvarado
  • 26Álvarez
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
84,985

Match Stats

Home TeamSaudi ArabiaAway TeamMexico
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home10
Away26
Shots on Target
Home2
Away11
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home20
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Saudi Arabia 1, Mexico 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Saudi Arabia 1, Mexico 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Mexico).

  4. Post update

    Mohammed Al Owais (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Hattan Bahbri (Saudi Arabia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Hirving Lozano (Mexico) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Hattan Bahbri (Saudi Arabia).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rogelio Funes Mori (Mexico).

  9. Post update

    Mohammed Al Owais (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Saudi Arabia 1, Mexico 2. Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hattan Bahbri.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rogelio Funes Mori (Mexico).

  12. Post update

    Hassan Tambakti (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Mexico) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  14. Post update

    Raúl Jiménez (Mexico) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Hattan Bahbri (Saudi Arabia).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Mohammed Kanno.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Saud Abdulhamid.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (Mexico) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Booking

    Abdulelah Al Amri (Saudi Arabia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Rogelio Funes Mori (Mexico) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 8
Navigate to the last page
BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by Sheiling, today at 22:18

    The key moment was when Oliver Michael stopped the game for a head injury near the end. The only problem was the Saudi player blocked the shot in question with his chest and totally mugged Oliver Michael off. We seem to have some of the worst referees in the world in England.

    • Reply posted by koiahoy, today at 22:22

      koiahoy replied:
      Oliver Michael 😅

  • Comment posted by Card_Counter, today at 22:17

    Licence fee cancelled.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:17

    Mexico pretty unlucky to say the least!

    😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Football WC in 2092 in Greenland, today at 22:19

      Football WC in 2092 in Greenland replied:
      Merited to return to that s... country.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 22:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 22:16

    Very unlucky Mexico and actually that was the most spirited performance I have ever seen from them and if they maintain that way of playing then better finishes in World Cups may be achievable. If it is any consolation both Poland or Mexico are nothing but fodder for France.

    • Reply posted by Football WC in 2092 in Greenland, today at 22:21

      Football WC in 2092 in Greenland replied:
      Back to Mexico.

  • Comment posted by Bostonian, today at 22:16

    On bright side the Meulensteen clan get another day out BBC did usual pish daughter/dad human interest pish "interview" dad without mentioning how kak Qatar is but evangelising how daddy started his career there and how great it is. Usual MUFC LFC fetishisation

  • Comment posted by ask1234, today at 22:10

    Would love to see Saudi progress further in the tournament. They were top of the table for thrill factor, amazing to watch them play, especially the goalkeeper ⚽️

    • Reply posted by Football WC in 2092 in Greenland, today at 22:21

      Football WC in 2092 in Greenland replied:
      Yup.

  • Comment posted by Z_, today at 22:10

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 22:14

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 22:07

    Mexico got what they deserved, nothing!

    • Reply posted by Football WC in 2092 in Greenland, today at 22:16

      Football WC in 2092 in Greenland replied:
      I agree.

  • Comment posted by Card_Counter, today at 22:07

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 22:09

      147break replied:
      Agreed. Obviously their principles are different.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 22:07

    Such a brutal exit for Mexico.

    • Reply posted by Football WC in 2092 in Greenland, today at 22:17

      Football WC in 2092 in Greenland replied:
      Lovely exit. Fantastic.

  • Comment posted by parkylane street, today at 22:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Journeyman, today at 22:03

    If you have ever wondered whether there is any football nation in the world that lets its fans down as often and as comprehensively as England the answer is, yes, just the one.....Mexico

    Despite having a huge football mad population and winning a recent Olympics Gold in football they have only ever ventured into the QFs on 2 occasions being the 2 WCs they hosted.

    They lost both times.

  • Comment posted by Betty Swollocks, today at 22:03

    I really enjoyed this football match,if I was Mexican I would wonder where was our attack in the first two previous matches . Wonderful attacking display.And Michael Oliver was excellent as Ref ,fair play Michael you were even to both teams throughout.

  • Comment posted by Eloy, today at 22:02

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Muro di Sormano, today at 22:04

      Muro di Sormano replied:
      Who are you referring to?

  • Comment posted by Fat Bloke Wolfie, today at 22:02

    Gutted to see the Mexicans go! Great to watch but hate to be one of their fans, annoyingly wasteful! Lol

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 22:08

      Eloy replied:
      I’m excited. Direct flight to Mexico.

  • Comment posted by Muro di Sormano, today at 22:00

    Poland were muck

  • Comment posted by Card_Counter, today at 21:58

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 22:04

      AJ replied:
      Yes totally agree, that's the BBC for you! unfortunately.. a sad state of affairs.

      State controlled Media - driving their own Agenda.

      It's just not fair play football.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32105147
2Senegal32015416
3Ecuador31114314
4Qatar300317-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England32109277
2USA31202115
3Iran310247-33
4Wales301216-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina32015236
2Poland31112204
3Mexico311123-14
4Saudi Arabia310235-23

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32016336
2Australia320134-16
3Tunisia31111104
4Denmark301213-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21
View full FIFA World Cup tables

Top Stories