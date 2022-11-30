Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 but agonisingly went out of the World Cup on goal difference on a night of incredible drama in Doha.

With Argentina beating Poland 2-0 in Group C at Stadium 974 and Mexico leading by the same scoreline at Lusail Stadium in the 94th minute, Gerardo Martino's side needed one more goal to prevent them from going out according to Fifa's fair play rule.

But Salem Al Dawsari's injury-time consolation goal for Saudi Arabia sent the distraught Mexicans home anyway, leaving the Polish players to celebrate across the city.

After a stop-start first half with little rhythm to it, the match burst into life two minutes after the break as Henry Martin reacted quickest to finish Cesar Montes' flick on.

Mexico fans had barely calmed their celebrations before Luis Chavez curled a glorious 30-yard free-kick into the top corner to send their supporters into pandemonium.

They thought they had another but Hirving Lozano's low strike was chalked off for offside and Martin should have had a second but volleyed over from 12 yards out.

It was all Mexico as they pushed for further goals. Chavez nearly struck another stunning free-kick but Mohammed Al Owais palmed it out, then Orbelín Pineda curled narrowly wide.

Mexico thought they had sealed progression when Uriel Antuna stroked in late on, but that too was flagged for offside and they went out in the most excruciating manner.

Agony for Mexico

The first half was one to forget, the drama in the second will live long in the memory.

It was absolute chaos before the game, with thousands of Saudi fans making the trip across the border for a game in which victory would have secured a place in the knockout stage.

But they never really managed to put Mexico under pressure and ultimately both sides went out of the competition.

At one stage, Mexico were set to be knocked out because they had collected more yellow cards (seven) than Poland (five), with the two teams level on points and goal difference.

While Al Dawsari's late goal changed little, Mexico fans were still left dejected at full-time, with some staying long after the final whistle with their head in their hands.

Martin's opener from close range and Chavez's peach of a free-kick gave them hope, but two disallowed goals crushed any optimism of advancing out of the group.

The result ends a sequence of progression to the round of 16, having done so at the previous eight World Cups, a run stretching back to 1978.

For Saudi Arabia, the tournament ends in disappointment by finishing bottom of the group despite an opening game victory over Argentina that will go down as one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

Mohamed Kanno had his chances, shanking wide from the angle and curling a free-kick narrowly over, while Ali Al Hassan almost headed in on the stroke of half-time.

The stadium was filled mostly with raucous Saudi supporters and they went home with one final cheer as Al Dawsari coolly converted late on.

Player of the match Chávez Luis Chávez with an average of 7.79 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

Mexico Mexico Mexico Saudi Arabia Avg Squad number 10 Player name Salem Al Dawsari Average rating 7.48 Squad number 24 Player name Chávez Average rating 7.79 Squad number 13 Player name Ochoa Average rating 7.63

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Saudi Arabia Formation 4-4-2 21 Al Owais 2 Al Ghannam 4 Al Amri 17 Al Tambakti 5 Al Bulayhi 9 Al Brikan 15 Al Hassan 12 Abdulhamid 10 Al Dawsari 11 Al Shehri 23 Kanno 21 Al Owais

2 Al Ghannam Substituted for Bahbri at 88' minutes Booked at 90mins

4 Al Amri Booked at 90mins

17 Al Tambakti Booked at 52mins

5 Al Bulayhi Substituted for Sharahili at 37' minutes

9 Al Brikan

15 Al Hassan Booked at 34mins Substituted for Madu at 45' minutes Booked at 81mins

12 Abdulhamid

10 Al Dawsari

11 Al Shehri Booked at 28mins Substituted for Al Obud at 62' minutes

23 Kanno Substitutes 1 Al Rubaie Al Yami

3 Madu

14 Otayf

16 Al Naji

18 Al Abid

19 Bahbri

20 Al Obud

22 Al Suweiti Al Aqidi

24 Al Shardan Al Dawsari

25 Asiri

26 Sharahili Mexico Formation 4-2-3-1 13 Ochoa 19 Sánchez 3 Montes 15 Moreno 23 Gallardo 4 Álvarez 24 Chávez 22 Lozano 17 Pineda 10 Vega 20 Martín 13 Ochoa

19 Sánchez Substituted for Álvarez at 86' minutes

3 Montes

15 Moreno

23 Gallardo

4 Álvarez Booked at 16mins Substituted for Funes Mori at 86' minutes

24 Chávez

22 Lozano

17 Pineda Substituted for Rodríguez at 77' minutes

10 Vega Substituted for Antuna at 45' minutes

20 Martín Substituted for Jiménez at 77' minutes Substitutes 1 Talavera

2 Araújo

5 Vásquez

6 Arteaga

7 Romo

8 Rodríguez

9 Jiménez

11 Funes Mori

12 Cota

14 Gutiérrez

16 Herrera

18 Guardado

21 Antuna

25 Alvarado

Match ends, Saudi Arabia 1, Mexico 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Saudi Arabia 1, Mexico 2. Goal! Saudi Arabia 1, Mexico 2. Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hattan Bahbri.

