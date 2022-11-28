Saudi Arabia v Mexico

TEAM NEWS
Saudi Arabia captain Salman Al Faraj has been ruled out of the tournament with a shin injury.
Right-back Mohammed Al Burayk has a calf issue, while midfielder Abdulelah Al Malki is suspended.
Mexico coach Tata Martino could recall holding midfielder Edson Alvarez after captain Andres Guardado picked up a muscle problem in their last match.
Martino's likely to revert to a back four and a recognised striker, which could mean a start for Raul Jimenez.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
I have been really disappointed with Mexico so far and, even if they win this game, they will be hoping Poland do them a favour and beat Argentina.
Saudi Arabia are in control of their own fate but maybe their best day at this World Cup has already happened.
Prediction: 0-1
MATCH FACTS
- Mexico are unbeaten in five previous meetings with Saudi Arabia, winning four and drawing the other.
- Saudi Arabia have failed to score in eight of their 16 fixtures in 2022 - the only time they've found the net more than once was in their 2-1 victory over Argentina last Tuesday.
- Mexico last suffered group stage elimination in 1978 and they have reached the round of 16 in each of their previous seven World Cups.
- El Tri have mustered just five shots on target in their first two matches, with each one coming from a different player.
