FIFA World Cup - Group C
Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia19:00MexicoMexico
Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Saudi Arabia v Mexico

Last updated on .From the section Football

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez holds his arms aloft
Mexico striker Raul Jimenez could make his first World Cup start - he's played just 90 minutes of football since August

TEAM NEWS

Saudi Arabia captain Salman Al Faraj has been ruled out of the tournament with a shin injury.

Right-back Mohammed Al Burayk has a calf issue, while midfielder Abdulelah Al Malki is suspended.

Mexico coach Tata Martino could recall holding midfielder Edson Alvarez after captain Andres Guardado picked up a muscle problem in their last match.

Martino's likely to revert to a back four and a recognised striker, which could mean a start for Raul Jimenez.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I have been really disappointed with Mexico so far and, even if they win this game, they will be hoping Poland do them a favour and beat Argentina.

Saudi Arabia are in control of their own fate but maybe their best day at this World Cup has already happened.

Prediction: 0-1

Sutton's full predictions for the second round of World Cup games

43 goals conceded in 18 World Cup matches for Saudi Arabia - conceding on average 2.3 goals per game

MATCH FACTS

  • Mexico are unbeaten in five previous meetings with Saudi Arabia, winning four and drawing the other.
  • Saudi Arabia have failed to score in eight of their 16 fixtures in 2022 - the only time they've found the net more than once was in their 2-1 victory over Argentina last Tuesday.
  • Mexico last suffered group stage elimination in 1978 and they have reached the round of 16 in each of their previous seven World Cups.
  • El Tri have mustered just five shots on target in their first two matches, with each one coming from a different player.
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32105147
2Senegal32015416
3Ecuador31114314
4Qatar300317-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21
View full FIFA World Cup tables

