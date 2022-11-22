Last updated on .From the section England

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a scan on his right ankle before Friday's World Cup game with the United States.

Kane, 29, sustained a blow early in the second half during the 6-2 victory over Iran in Group B on Monday.

He was eventually replaced by Callum Wilson and was later seen with light strapping on the ankle.

Kane is set to have the scan on Wednesday to assess the extent of the problem.

The Tottenham striker has scored 51 goals in 76 appearances for the Three Lions.

England boss Gareth Southgate will hope Kane's scan results are positive as he prepares his team for the second game of the group stage.

Midfielder James Maddison missed the Iran match as he recovers from a knee issue, while defender Harry Maguire came off feeling ill on Monday.

Wilson did not train in a light session with the rest of the substitutes at England's Al Wakrah training base on Wednesday but is not considered a fitness doubt.

