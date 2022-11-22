Last updated on .From the section England

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England captain Harry Kane will have a scan on his right ankle before Friday's World Cup game with the United States.

Kane, 29, suffered a blow early in the second half during the 6-2 victory over Iran in Group B on Monday.

He was eventually replaced by Callum Wilson and was later seen with light strapping on the ankle.

Kane is set to have the scan on Wednesday to assess the extent of the problem.

The Tottenham striker has scored 51 goals in 76 appearances for the Three Lions.

More to follow.

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds