Manchester United: Glazer family owners consider selling Premier League club

Manchester United
There have been regular protests at Old Trafford about the Glazer family's ownership of the club

Manchester United's owners the Glazer family say they are considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives".

The Americans bought the Old Trafford outfit for £790m ($1.34bn) in 2005.

It comes after years of protest from fans against their ownership.

A statement from the club said the board will "consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company".

In 2012, the Glazers sold 10% of their holding via a stock listing and have sold further shares in the following years.

"As we seek to continue building on the club's history of success, the board has authorised a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives," said executive co-chairmen and directors Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer.

"We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future.

"Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders."

American investment firm Raine Group, who handled Chelsea's £4.25bn sale in May, is acting as United's exclusive financial advisor.

The statement from the club added: "There can be no assurance that the review being undertaken will result in any transaction involving the company.

"Manchester United does not intend to make further announcements regarding the review unless and until the board has approved a specific transaction or other course of action requiring a formal announcement."

United, who are fifth in the Premier League, have not won the title since 2013 and have not won a trophy since claiming the Europa League and EFL Cup in 2017.

There have been multiple protests against the Glazers' ownership in recent years, including one in May 2021 which caused United's home league match against Liverpool to be postponed.

Thousands of supporters marched to Old Trafford in protest before the same fixture this season, in August.

United were part of the failed European Super League project which rapidly collapsed in April 2021. Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer later apologised for the unrest caused.

He has since attended Fans' Forums in the wake of the supporter unrest and pledged to make shares available to fans.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Manchester United with immediate effect on Tuesday, criticised the club ownership in a controversial interview last week saying the Glazer family, "don't care about the club" on the sporting side.

The move to sell United comes amid Liverpool chairman Tom Werner saying Fenway Sports Group were "exploring a sale" of the Anfield club.

A Bloomberg reportexternal-link in August 2022 said that the Glazer family were willing to sell a minority stake in the club.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe said he would be interested in buying the club before he stated in October that the Glazer family had told him they did not want to sell.

  • Comment posted by Chloe Coupe, today at 21:52

    About time, toxic owners who have ruined a great club and no, I'm not a Utd fan

    • Reply posted by Look whats that over there, today at 22:06

      Look whats that over there replied:
      They still pumped in a Billion £s worth of transfers and salaries. Not bad for Toxic owners, ask Newcastle fans during Mike Ashley's days.

  • Comment posted by DCC, today at 21:55

    Pay my Winter energy bill.or buy Man U? Decisions decisions.

    • Reply posted by crazy jalfrazi, today at 21:58

      crazy jalfrazi replied:
      Get in before April, your be saving some money!

  • Comment posted by shhhhhhhh, today at 21:52

    Jim Ratcliffe the ball is in your court Sir!

    • Reply posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 21:55

      Rum_n_Milk replied:
      Please sell 100% of it.

  • Comment posted by Barts10, today at 21:51

    No please stay 😂🤣

    • Reply posted by Devils Advocate, today at 22:12

      Devils Advocate replied:
      Think all the Man Utd fans owe Ronaldo an apology now. He's done them all a massive favour in the end!

  • Comment posted by Robbie, today at 21:55

    Ronaldo has a few quid. If he buys the club he could pick himself.

    • Reply posted by AMG1964, today at 21:58

      AMG1964 replied:
      He’d still get dropped and then leave before the end of the game…

  • Comment posted by Donny Campbell, today at 21:55

    Wow, Liverpool and now Man Utd's American owners both selling the biggest clubs in England. Do the yanks know something we don't?

    • Reply posted by David, today at 21:59

      David replied:
      They both know they would make a massive profit if they sell now

  • Comment posted by Bilbo, today at 21:56

    Wondering why the American owners of the two biggest clubs in the country are willing to sell?

    • Reply posted by yoda, today at 21:57

      yoda replied:
      The government have closed all the tax loop holes.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 21:54

    I'll start the bidding at £1.37

    • Reply posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 21:56

      JOHN SPARTAN replied:
      Out bid - bid again 🤭

  • Comment posted by Youtube Stefan Molyneux, today at 21:52

    GLAZERS OUT. Enough is enough.

    • Reply posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 21:56

      Rum_n_Milk replied:
      Indeed. Please sell the full 100% instead of this messing about. OUT!

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Blue, today at 21:51

    Yes, brilliant news.

    #GlazersOut

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 21:55

    Having demonstrated world class management skills at Twitter, it is rumoured Elon Musk may be interested.

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 21:58

      Its only a game replied:
      Deffo no

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 21:54

    Interesting now that clubs need to raise capital even though valuations extortionate

    Which Middle East country will go for which club ?

  • Comment posted by shopkeeper, today at 21:53

    Qatar oil will buy them

    • Reply posted by peteramsay, today at 22:04

      peteramsay replied:
      You know that USA is the world’s biggest oil producing country though?

  • Comment posted by Flowen, today at 21:52

    Good riddance #LUHG

  • Comment posted by The Dude Abides, today at 21:56

    YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by TheShiner, today at 21:57

      TheShiner replied:
      Neil??

  • Comment posted by xboxdevil, today at 21:53

    Best news of the day!

  • Comment posted by sarah, today at 22:00

    CR7 will be gutted that the ponytailed geezers stole his thunder 🤣

    • Reply posted by Alexis Merry Go Round, today at 22:12

      Alexis Merry Go Round replied:
      maybe, but i suspect he will feel he has rescued man utd, for the fans :D

  • Comment posted by goodmoaning, today at 21:56

    Fair play to them. Made an absolute fortune while we all laughed at Man Utd

  • Comment posted by marc , today at 21:54

    Desperate for Saudi money then?

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 21:57

      Justfacts replied:
      Can't beat City so join them.

  • Comment posted by Adam Purshouse, today at 21:52

    Good riddance

