Oldham Athletic: Striker Alex Reid joins on two-and-a-half year deal

Oldham

Alex Reid
Alex Reid scored 23 goals in two seasons for Stockport County

Oldham Athletic have signed striker Alex Reid on a two-and-a-half year deal after his release by Stockport County.

Reid had scored seven goals this season during a loan spell at Solihull Moors.

The 27-year-old, who was part of the Stockport squad that won the National League last season, has signed a contract at Boundary Park until the summer of 2025.

"As soon as I realised there was interest from such a big club, I wanted to get it sorted," said Reid.

He told the club's website: "It was a little while in the making, but I'm buzzing to be here.

Oldham are currently 21st in the National League, one point off safety.

