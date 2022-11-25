Last updated on .From the section England

England's World Cup campaign could hardly have got off to a better start than their 6-2 win over Iran on Monday, but what side will Gareth Southgate pick for their second game against the USA?

To give the England boss a helping hand, we asked you to name your England XI for Friday evening's game.

Reports suggest Southgate is going to name an unchanged side and you have backed him up in that decision, picking the same XI that hit Iran for six.

It means Harry Maguire keeps his spot alongside John Stones at the back and, despite Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish coming off the bench to good effect in the first game, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling remain either side of Harry Kane in attack.

