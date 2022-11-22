World Cup 2022: Pick your England team for USA game
England's World Cup campaign could hardly have got off to a better start than their 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.
They face the United States in their next match on Friday but, if you were England boss Gareth Southgate, would you pick the same line-up or use it as an opportunity to give minutes to others?
Pick your team below and share it on social media using #bbcfootball - and ask your mates to pick theirs.
My England team for the World Cup
